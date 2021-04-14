To the editor:
Response to PEM’s Salem Witch Trials 1692 exhibition has been terrific. We are grateful to everyone who ventured out to see the show in person. Even amid the pandemic and with occupancy limits in place, the exhibition welcomed nearly 17,000 people during its run from Sept. 26, 2020 through April 4, 2021. For those who missed the most recent exhibition, you can still engage with the content on pem.org via a virtual tour, blog posts, a PEMcast episode, and more.
We continue to be encouraged by the enthusiasm from visitors near and far who find contemporary resonance in the teachings and eternal themes of the Salem Witch Trials. As Andrew Carr’s April 5 letter to the editor asserts, PEM holds the largest collection of surviving Salem Witch Trial documents and related materials. The historical relevance and significance of these materials cannot be overstated and it is the museum’s duty to properly care for the objects and documents in our charge in accordance with museum and library standards for preservation. While much of this material is fragile and light sensitive and can only be on view for restricted amounts of time, PEM will continue to display this material in an ongoing manner.
We are pleased to announce a new upcoming exhibition dedicated to themes related to the Salem Witch Trial that will be on view from September 2021 through March 2022. This exhibition will provide a fresh focus on the subject and material. Additional details will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead at pem.org. Furthermore, in the museum’s highly anticipated reinstall of our American and Native American galleries, opening mid-December, we will also include important Witch Trial related artworks such as two paintings by Tompkins Harrison Matteson, a portrait of Judge Samuel Sewall by John Smibert, and a circa-1674 chair by Samuel Beadle Jr.
We look forward to welcoming more people to experience the legacy of the Salem Witch Trials in the months and years ahead.
Petra Slinkard
Director of Curatorial Affairs
Peabody Essex Museum
Salem
