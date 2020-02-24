To the editor:
Thank you for your continued attention to issues confronting people with disabilities, such as on the Feb. 10 front page (”Salem making progress on ADA improvements, but more to do”).
May I suggest that you use the universally accepted terminology in your coverage, “people with disabilities,” rather than “the disabled”? As you can see, the former description emphasizes the humanity, rather than the impediment. I understand that the former usage will make for slightly longer headlines and articles, but it will also conform to accepted practice and usage.
Thank you for your consideration.
Joshua D. Lehman
Beverly
