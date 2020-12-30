To the editor:
President Trump has left his unfinished work, legislation and major relief bill behind him as well as his critics and the press to return to his kingdom in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where his authority is unquestioned.
He can say to himself that he makes the rules as president and he can break or change them at will, if only in his own mind.
What if the rules are settled principles of government and the government depends on their being followed? What if the country waits for its long-awaited stimulus bill? What if, indeed. What if the president vetoed the military spending bill and leaves the military with no budget? What if there is no response to the evident cyber attack by Russia? No matter, Trump has his own priorities.
Republicans must fall in line at the risk of being pilloried as is happening to his chief Republican ally, Mitch McConnell. He has to think about the future for himself and his followers. If that means intimidation and threats so be it.
There are bills to pay for him and his campaign. The U.S. government not Trump has a role to play as yet not fully apparent.
Creditors of Trump seem to be gathering force in the courts.
Bill Jackson
Danvers
