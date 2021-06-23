To the editor:
I’m hearing lately more gripes about the high levels of noise from motorcycles on our main streets. I wonder if our loyal public servants in blue could intervene on occasion to intercept some of the more intrusive cyclists who are disturbing the peace, causing windows to rattle, people to shut their windows and turn up their air conditioners, and are otherwise just being very annoying.
There is a law regarding the level of decibels a motorcycle is legally allowed to produce and an occasional reminder in the form of a fine and a little education to the offenders would be so much appreciated by the rest of us.
Sandi Power
Salem
