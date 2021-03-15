To the editor:
Thank you, Salem News Editorial Board, for the March 10 piece highlighting the urgent need for “important funding for arts and cultural communities” as we emerge from this pandemic. Raising public awareness in this forum is key to the creative sector’s survival.
Artists and arts-based organizations in the United States have lived on a tenuous economic knife edge for a very long time, relying on limited pools of local donors, unsustainable ticket or sales revenues, and a workforce of overworked administrators and volunteers. The pandemic laid bare the sector’s vulnerabilities when all events cancelled and all venues indefinitely shuttered.
With past practices and current challenges in mind, Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative aims to strengthen the creative ecosystem – individuals, creative businesses, cultural nonprofits, strategic partners — by creating strong systems to support infrastructure, leadership, and connectivity so that the creative work our communities rely upon can be made within a supportive regional network.
It’s time to consider - and create — more sustainable sources of private and public funding and partnership support for arts, culture and creativity so that the next economic downturn wreaks less devastation on the sector. Advocacy and good ambassadors are needed now more than ever.
Karen Ristuben
Program Director, Creative County Initiative
Essex County Community Foundation
