To the editor:
My wife and I just returned our request for an absentee ballot for both the primary and general election to the Gloucester city clerk. Despite all the negative hype, it seemed to be a pretty easy process. Our thanks both state Rep. Ann Margaret Farrante and state Sen. Bruce Tarr for their support and vote for this critical new legislation.
We also want to recognize state Sen. Barry Finegold for his leadership in moving the vote by mail bill through the Legislature.
Harry and Judith Hoglander
Gloucester
