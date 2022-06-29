Forty years is a long time, I am learning. Forty-one years ago, to be precise, my wife and I drove away from Gordon-Conwell Seminary in South Hamilton after having graduated. Other than a brief stop 15 years later, we would not return until recently.
I spent four blissful years working at the Ipswich Public Library as their star book-shelver, if I may say so myself. I single-handedly rearranged the stacks in the small, cramped basement and kept them in order. But not only am I not remembered, there are no vestiges of anyone from the staff.
The staff. We listened to the end of the season ballgame between the Sox and the Yankees as Yaz popped the final out to third base. I brought the news of Reagan’s shooting. We watched the downtown fire from the top of the hill. and I will always remember the head librarian’s prediction the night before the Blizzard of ’78 struck: “I think it will pass over.”
I met my wife up here in the North Shore. Our first date was in a snowstorm. I had to stop driving periodically to get out and break off the ice accumulation on the wipers. We were the only diners at Misty Acres, which no longer exists. Nor does Dick and June’s ice cream. I paid the $1 apiece tickets at the Cabot Theater to watch “The Miracle Worker.” Somehow, I got her safely back to her dorm at Endicott College (then a two-year women’s school).
A lot has changed in 40 years. Not even a handful of people remember me. and yet, the beauty of the North Shore is still fresh. (I am eager for the magnificent fall to arrive.) I had never seen such beauty as a small New England town until I first came, and I will attest 40 years later that nothing else matches such a setting.
Forty is a significant number in the scriptures. Forty years Moses spent in the wilderness before returning to Egypt to tell Pharaoh, “Let my people go!” Forty years the Israelites spent in the wilderness before entering the Promised Land. It wasn’t years, but it was 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness before beginning his ministry.
So, what do you think? Have I spent 40 years in the wilderness being away from New England? No New England clam chowder; no New England autumn; no North Shore shore. You could make a case, to be sure.
Is the wilderness a place? Or maybe it is to be away from a place, to be away from home. Maybe it is the feeling of being alone, maybe even forgotten. Moses thought his dreams of being a great deliverer had died. There was no going back for him. The Israelites wanted to get home, but it seemed always out of reach. Jesus, well, Jesus probably knew what his wilderness experience was about and when it would end.
That makes a difference, doesn’t it, when you are in the midst of a wilderness experience? Jesus knew that his wilderness experience would be a time of testing. He knew that, however he might feel in the moment, he was never alone. He knew that the wilderness time would end. Did he know that a greater wilderness experience was in store for him on the cross? Actually, we are told in the book of Hebrews that because of the joy he knew which laid beyond, that he could go to the cross.
Maybe the key for making it through the wilderness is not to look back but to look forward. As God spoke through the prophet Isaiah,
Remember not the former things,
nor consider the things of old.
Behold, I am doing a new thing;
now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?
I will make a way in the wilderness
and rivers in the desert.
May the Lord make for you a way through whatever wilderness you may seem stuck in. Or do for you what he has had to do for me many times in the past 40 years— open my eyes to perceive the new thing that has already sprung forth.
Marion Clark is the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church Northshore in Ipswich.