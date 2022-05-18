Living Faith United Methodist Church recently hosted a talk by “Paul,” a missionary from south Asia, who had reached out to me on Facebook for a prayer partner. (For his and others’ safety, I cannot share his name nor the name of the country where he is located.) Several years ago, he had inherited substantial amounts of land from his father and grandfather, which Paul sold. Instead of moving to a country where he could practice his faith openly, he used the proceeds to follow God’s call to open an all-girls Christian school.
The country that Paul is from does not usually educate girls past the fifth grade. This predominantly Muslim country still has blasphemy laws on the books, and if two witnesses testify against you, you could receive the death penalty. Despite the great risk, Paul’s conviction to follow God’s call was strong and after discussing it with his wife and children they decided to move forward. The school’s student body is 70% Christian and 30% Muslim. Paul feels that we all need to work together, and all should have access to education. Paul travels five hours from his home in the city to the rural village where the school is located. Paul works at the school five days a week and travels home for the weekend. He told me about the high walls surrounding the school in order to protect the children. Sometimes in the United States we take our education for granted — just spend five minutes listening to my children complain on the way to school!
Paul also told me about church life. He shared that on a Sunday a few years back a suicide bomber entered the church courtyard and tried to enter the sanctuary to kill everyone there. A member of the congregation recognized the bomb strapped to the man and tackled him; the bomb went off in the courtyard killing the congregant and the bomber. When Paul told me this story, he said this was more commonplace than we know. He said now there is security to enter the church courtyard and there are trained military on the roof.
Paul brought his adult daughter “Naomi” along for the visit to our church. Naomi will be starting her PhD in the United States in the field of nutritional science. Paul and Naomi shared some of their story with our youth group at Living Faith UMC. One of our kids asked Naomi what is the difference between a state college and a Christian college in Naomi’s country. Naomi shared a story of her best friend, who went to a state school. Some of the people there found out she was Christian, and they poisoned her. The kids in our youth group were speechless. They asked again why Paul and Naomi did not leave. Naomi said she wants to get educated to come back to help her people. Naomi and Paul both feel they have many gifts from God, but they are not to be used for themselves. They must be used to help all God’s people, whether or not others’ beliefs or ideologies align with their own.
After I dropped off Paul and Naomi at the airport, I spent the ride home thinking just how lucky we are here in the United States. We have the freedom to practice the religion of our choosing, or to choose no religion at all. In this area we have some of the best schools in the country. We encourage all our children to get a basic education.
Whatever your faith, I encourage you to take part in your faith community and your community at large. Be glad that you have the ability to worship — or not worship — as you see fit!
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is pastor of the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Beverly and Ipswich. Midweek Musings rotates among North Shore clergy.