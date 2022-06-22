The world is divided into two groups: Sports fans and those who don’t understand what the fuss is all about. This latter group might ask, “Why would anyone want to watch men or women run around a field or a court in a frivolous sporting contest when there is so much else to do.” I confess I am a card-carrying member of the first group. Having played intercollegiate sports, I enjoy watching superb, graceful women and men athletes striving to reach challenging, yet attainable, goals. Following sports also allows me to focus, albeit briefly, on something other than the challenges and problems of the world.
But there are other reasons why, I think, people like sports. The New York Times interviewed Chief Justice Earl Warren many years ago. He was asked which he looked at first — the front page of the paper or the editorials. He replied, “Neither — I go to the sports section first.” When asked why, he replied, “Because it is the one place where success and joy are described as opposed to the disappointments and trials of life. I can get those at the courthouse.”
Sports are refreshingly straightforward. Usually one team or one competitor wins while the other loses. Both sides have agreed upon the rules of the game and there is a neutral referee to see that they are followed. Don’t many of us wish our lives were as clear-cut? and we wish that hard work and skill would be rewarded as it often is in sports. Indeed, there is something almost theological in the fact that in baseball one can fail at bat two out of every three times and still be a star — batting over 300. and our sports loyalties are rarely complicated — you like the Red Sox and hate the Yankees, you like the Patriots and loathe the Jets.
I recently watched the 2009 movie Invictus. Morgan Freeman is superb as Nelson Mandela on his remarkable journey from 27 years in prison as a political dissident — committed to racial equality — to the President of South Africa. The movie revolves around South Africa’s national rugby team — the Springboks, a virtually all-white team of Afrikaners. They were at the time the symbol of Apartheid. Mandela is faced with pressure from his supporters to disband this hated symbol of oppression and discrimination — in our modern parlance, to “cancel” them. Instead he forges a partnership with the team’s captain to broaden the appeal of the team. Mandela becomes — to the dismay of his supporters — the Springbok’s fan-in-chief. And, of course, riding a tide of growing national support, the Springboks pull off a huge upset and win the world rugby championships held in South Africa. But much more important, through this cross-racial embrace of the rugby team, South Africa’s black and white citizens begin to forge a nation where people could live together. Sports teams engender remarkable loyalties and those loyalties can bridge huge divisions — economic, racial and ethnic. Mandela was remarkably perceptive in seeing that sports could bring his people together.
The divisions in our country today are serious and deep. I overheard recently one person saying he wasn’t going to watch the Jan. 6 hearings because he “knew” what was going to be said. Whether you are a supporter of this administration or the last one — is it ever right to stop listening? Too many have stopped talking and listening to others. As a nation we have stopped searching for and building upon what we share — the values and the aspirations, not yet fully achieved — that our country was forged upon and which draws so many to these shores.
This movie and the event it depicts remind us of the power of embracing common goals. The Christian faith proclaims that what we share as human beings is much more important than our differences. The world’s great faiths all recognize the goodness of creation. Human beings are, indeed, good, though not perfect. None of us is always right and those with whom we disagree are not always wrong. We must listen to each other as we all have much to learn.
While we will not coalesce around a national team, we can cast off the rancor and suspicion of the other that so gravely divides us and we can rediscover our shared values, ideals and aspirations. While we may not fully agree, we can work together to find common ground — our future depends upon this.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.