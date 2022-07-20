If you go to the sea this week, you will see happy children and happy juvenile gulls, side by side in the soft sand. In certain spots, the children will be playing while the gulls watch. In other spots, the young gulls look like they have jumped in with the children’s games.
By studying the feathers on the gulls, you can tell which ones are hatch-year. The younger gulls are tan and brown, mottled and camouflaged so they can hide better from predators. The older ones are white, some with black backs, like the Great Black-backed Gull, and some with grey wings like this Herring Gull. All the gulls are full-sized by now, young and old. But look at their feathers, and you will know which ones are the young ones.
It was not too long ago that these hatch-year gulls were little fluffballs, tucked away in their offshore nests, far from crowds of people. Gulls, like many birds, hide their nests in out-of-the-way places. Once I came close to a gull nest, which I will try not to do again. I was at the Isles of Shoals, headed to a rock for a quiet meditation, and wandered too near to the nest of gull parents and downy babies. Before I realized what had happened, the parents ripped out of that nest and flew at me like something out of the Wizard of Oz. I ran away. But I will never forget the sight of those fluffball chicks.
Now, though, gull chicks are grown. Hatch-year gulls have been eating well for several months. Sometimes they still turn to their parents for food. I like to watch them with their dark eyes as they observe children playing.
Gulls are one of the smartest animals on the planet. They use tools, like the flat side of a rock, to drop a mollusk on, to crack it open. The parents teach skills to the young — like how to put bread out on the water so the fish will come eat it, making the fish easy to catch.
There is an energetic creativity to them. They have an ancient wisdom.
All of these things are true — sharing tools, teaching fishing — it is all a part of gull life. But my favorite thing is the playfulness of the gulls. Young herring gulls stand in the middle of everything. They play with other species: trying out their new voices, testing their new flight wings, paddling with their new webbed feet.
All of this providence, instruction, play: We get to witness it, right where we live, right amongst our own landscape, right in our neighborhoods. We are woven right into it, this great web of life: We, the gulls, and the rest of the universe.
Rebecca Pugh is the pastor of First Church in Ipswich, United Church of Christ.