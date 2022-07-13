I woke up one recent morning with the following words of the psalmist on my heart and had a sudden realization: I had been feeling ashamed of my failures and was trying to hide myself from God.
The psalmist writes,
“Where can I go from your spirit?
“Or where can I flee from your presence?
“If I ascend to heaven, you are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, you are there.
“If I take the wings of the morning and settle at the farthest limits of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me, and your right hand shall hold me fast.
“If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light around me become night,’ even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is as bright as the day, for darkness is as light to you.”
— Psalm 139:7-12
Specifically, I’d found myself avoiding writing my sermons — which I actually enjoy enormously — as well as kind of going off the rails with my eating habits and exercise. Day after day, I’d been distracted and unfocused. Day after day, I resolved to stick with my healthy eating habits — and I’d end up eating all the wrong things after dinner. Day after day, I promised to exercise — and somehow, I’d get to the evening pretty much having sat in front of the computer all day. Day after day, I’d give thanks to God for the gift of a new day, hoping to offer it back to God a hundredfold — and at the end of each day I was ashamed of how very little I had accomplished.
But that morning, Psalm 139 flashed in my mind and I knew in that instant that I’d been trying to hide my shame and hide from God. All the things I’d been doing were vain attempts at avoiding this truth. Endless online puzzles and games. Obsessing over the news. Eating all the carbs. Diving into Facebook knowing full well I would waste several hours there. Each strategy to avoid my shame only succeeded in making me feel even more ashamed. and round and round I went, seeking to feel better and only feeling worse.
Until that morning.
When I looked up Psalm 139 on my phone, I felt relief as I prayed it. David’s words perfectly described my vain attempts at fleeing God. As I confessed my shame to God, I pictured Jesus being right in front of me. I imagined finally looking him in the eye, expecting to see nothing but judgment and disappointment. Instead, his eyes were filled with nothing but love and compassion. “Can it be so, Lord?” I asked. “Can you still love me even though I fall so very short of the mark?” and then I heard the psalm reimagined:
“Where can I go from your spirit?
“Or where can I flee from your presence?
“If I lose myself in endless Sudoku puzzles, you are there; if I eat an entire bag of chips and half a bar of chocolate, you are there.
“If I obsessively check my inbox for the latest emails, and constantly scan the headlines for the newest developments, even there you are nudging me back toward you, and you don’t abandon me to my own self-loathing.
“If I say, ‘Surely losing myself on Facebook will hide me, and Twitter and Instagram will consume me,’ even the desperate noise of social media is as silence to you, for your still small voice always calls to me.”
Even though I might want to give up on myself and manufacture excuses to do just that, God refuses to go along with my plot. and if you find yourself trying to hide from God or even from yourself, know that God has not and never will give up on you. You can stop trying to hide. You can stop trying to earn God’s love. You can accept the undeserved grace God offers you, and know that you are God’s beloved child.
Joanne Hus is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in South Hamilton and a doctoral student at Boston University School of Theology.