Summer is almost over — what a bummer!
Why do we love summer so much? For one thing there is the weather, which usually allows us to be outside and do those fun things we can’t do the rest of the year. Then, of course, a contingent of us love the fact that school’s out. and for most of us summer means vacation — that time when we leave the hustle and bustle behind and journey to new and exhilarating places or return to comfortable, familiar vacation spots.
What also makes summer special are the connections we make. The natural world is especially welcoming in summer. We can hear a loon by the lake, see the morning mist off the river or feel the fresh cool breeze on a deck or at the beach. We can explore the flowers and birds, the sights, sounds and smells on a mountain hike or at a national park. But even those who stay closer to home can see an old annual gloriously blooming in the backyard (except perhaps when there is drought) or on a clear night, glimpse the stars or even the northern lights shining unforgettably in the dark sky. These connections with nature are wonderfully restorative. They re-set our personal compasses — somehow giving us a clearer view of what is important and what is not.
Summer is as well a time for connecting with other people. It is the time when we see our extended family or close friends who gather with us for that annual vacation at an old family place or at that favorite picnic or beach spot. Some of us have summer friends who we met at camp or see every year at the beach and who we anxiously await seeing again after a long absence. Will they be the same? Will we still have so much in common? And, of course, summer is a time to get reconnected with those closest to us. We can spend more “quality” time with our immediate family on outings together, playing cards or board games while relaxing at the beach or on the deck. One of my favorite times this summer was playing Clue with a group ranging in age from 8 to 75 — the kidding around the table was memorable. Does anyone doubt that we are enriched by these renewed connections?
Certainly, we are a social species and seek out and need the companionship of others.
We get so much through our relationships — support, love and affection. We could not survive without them. These connections also give us the opportunity to give of ourselves — for it is in loving and caring for another as well as in being loved and cared for — that we are most fully human, reflecting God’s image. These connections are, indeed, a wonderful gift of summer.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the Lutheran pastor who died during World War II, wrote in a small book called “Life Together” that “the Christ in (one’s) heart is weaker than the Christ in the word of (one’s) brother (or sister); (one’s) heart is uncertain, (one’s brother’s or sister’s) is sure.” The meaning of these words was not immediately clear to me. But as I thought about them they seemed to be a way of saying that in our connectedness with others we truly glimpse the divine. How often in life have our eyes been opened by another’s words or actions when we were held back by inertia or doubt? “Why didn’t I think of that” — are words that at one time or another have come to all of us. Such unexpected insights are why people of faith come together in houses of worship rather than worship strictly by themselves. In our fellowship — in our connections — we truly can find the divine.
Yes, indeed summer may be over. But the opportunities for connection and community are not gone. The joys and insights are still available, if you look hard. And may you find them.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.