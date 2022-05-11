This spring, I started a new spiritual practice. Meditation has long been important to members of our church, but for some of us, now, it takes us outdoors, at dawn. I have a doormat in the kitchen that I carry outside, and a blanket that I like to wrap myself in. I kneel down by the stairwell. Though I live by a busy street, the wind is full of bird song, and the chance to listen is a good opportunity to be still and rest.
The house finches are noisy in the early morning. Their song rings in a musical chatter with an occasional “meer” followed by a cat-call-type whistle: a whistle that goes up and then down. That last part reminds me of the whistles people used to make on the streets in New Haven when I was young. It makes me laugh, although some might say that chuckling is not conducive to meditation. The house finch is the noisiest bird in the tree, though, and it commands attention, and it sounds like it is cracking jokes. The other birds fill in their sounds as well: the robins, the house wrens, the red-bellied woodpeckers, the Baltimore orioles, the pine warblers, the phoebes.
In the pandemic, many of us have found new ways to meditate. For some it is lighting candles at a church or a synagogue or a mosque or a temple, praying for peace, while we stand together in silence. For others, it is kneeling by the bedside at first light and first dark, asking God for help, thanking God for a sober day. For still others, it is finding our way to green pastures or still waters to offer gratitude in quiet. For still others, it is a long run with a focus on getting lost in our minds. For me, this spring, it is this: my doormat, the sounds of the busy street, the birds in the tree, a smile.
Megan Heiser, meditation teacher in Sonoma County, in the Zen Soto tradition of Shunryu Suzuki-roshi, hears the house finch this week in Los Angeles. She writes a poem about it. This is the first stanza:
”The red breasted House Finch
has been singing since morning
a tidy trill
building a playground
for my heart”
Megan’s heart playground is this I think: the intersection of mindfulness and compassion, of breath and joy.
I like to think too, how birds give links to holiness. Leonard Peltier, Native American and political prisoner at the Coleman Prison in Florida, writes of a pigeon who landed on the windowsill one day when he was despairing. Its chest was fluffed out, and its pink feet were gleaming. It preened in the morning sun, and its feathers were iridescent. Leonard describes how it was a glimpse of the sky world beyond the steel and cement and razor wire and bars. It helped him, its visit of mercy, its pausing, its purple sheen. We are working in my church with the international committee for Leonard’s release, as one of our meditations.
There are 1,000 ways to pray, and they include marching feet for freedom, letter-writing for peace, agitating for political prisoners, focusing care and kind attention, running, walking, dancing in gratitude. They also include kneeling down to rest and breathe and listen. Likely, you will hear a house finch if you do this last one outdoors. Possibly, you will laugh with it. In all of it, you are in holy company.
The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Pugh is pastor, First Church in Ipswich.