I woke up one morning with a line from a hymn in my mind: “Keep us from our own undoing.”
I looked it up in the Christian Science Hymnal. It’s from hymn 115 by John M. Neale (adapted from his original). It was just what I needed to hear. My “own undoing” was that I would pray, then worry. Had I done something wrong? The hymn reassured me, “When we wandered, Thou hast found us.” What about praying, but still being afraid? There was an answer to that as well: “When we doubted, sent us light.” Was God mad at me? “Still, Thine arm has been around us, All our paths were in Thy sight.”
So many answers, so much love, in so few lines. The tune followed me around all day. That’s what I love about hymns: The best ones go right to the heart of the matter and right to your heart, and they’re portable. Humming a comforting ear-worm, you can be praying anywhere.
I was initiated into the handiness of hymns early on. After we graduated from high school, another young woman and I toured a European country by train. We attracted a lot of attention from young men. No one laid a hand on us, but they made comments and loud kissing noises. Arriving in one town after a soccer match, we stepped off the train into a throng of energized sports fans. They didn’t let the opportunity go by to catcall and smooch at us. We were surrounded and the crowd wasn’t parting. My friend quietly began to sing, “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so….” I’d never heard this hymn before. It was heartening and cheerful, like a letter from home. And somehow, a moment later, we were off the platform and on our way to our lodgings.
“Music is the rhythm of head and heart,” writes Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” (page 213). That rhythm of head and heart has been indispensable to me in prayer, no matter where or why I’ve prayed. A familiar tune itself can be a comfort. Sometimes the tune comes first in answer to prayer and leads you to the words.
I saw and heard the importance of tunes in church one Christmas. “Joy to the World’’ was the last hymn of the Sunday service. The introduction on the organ sounded unfamiliar — dark and eerie. Because I was helping to conduct the service, I was facing the congregation. I saw a range of emotions on their faces, from puzzlement to dismay. They seemed to be wondering how to get through this sad tune for the first time, and why? It actually was the usual hymn tune; the organist had played it in a minor key, by mistake. He got it right in time for us to sing the first verse to the familiar glorious melody.
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come/ let earth receive her king,” we all but shouted, in tune. There are some good voices among us. A retired soloist, a bass, provided robust flourishes. My grown sons still cherish the hilarity of “Joy” in a minor key. But to me, it was like a small Christmas pageant — the gloom and dread of life before Jesus interrupted by the glory of the promised savior’s birth. I feel that the angels winging over Bethlehem on that holy night would have approved.
In the Bible, hymns rescue people from more serious challenges. In the Book of Acts, Paul and Silas were attacked by a mob, then beaten and thrown into prison. “And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God; and the prisoners heard them, and suddenly there was an earthquake, so that the foundations were shaken: and immediately the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.” (Acts 16:25-26, King James Version)
Paul and Silas were singing at the midnight of a hopeless day. It must have sounded so sweet to the other prisoners. It must have been simple, companionable, and powerful enough to link them with God’s good will for them — the way hymns can still do for us.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Ipswich.