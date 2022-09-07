He made the moon to mark the seasons, and the sun knows when to go down. You bring darkness, it becomes night, and all the beasts of the forest prowl. The lions roar for their prey and seek their food from God. The sun rises, and they steal away; they return and lie down in their dens. Then people go out to their work, to their labor until evening. Psalm 104:19–23
I sit down to write on Labor Day. I suppose that is ironic in itself, as Labor Day is a day to rest from labor! Or more accurately, it is a day to celebrate labor. I am not well-versed in the original designs for this day, but celebration of labor is a fitting concept in Scripture. There is the curse of the ground in Genesis 3 as a consequence of disobedience, but the idea of work itself is not the curse. No, work was the honorable responsibility given to the first man and woman before the fall. The curse, along with death, is the “painful toil” that accompanies work and the “thorns and thistles” that are mixed in with the fruit of one’s labor.
But to labor, to work with one’s hands and with one’s mind; to conceive ideas and bring them into reality; to create and to mold and to produce — this is labor that is good and blessed by God. Indeed, it is labor that he is intimately involved with us in.
Skill itself is God’s gift. God not only gave to Moses the plans for his tabernacle but the skills for the individuals chosen to build and craft this work of art: “And (the LORD) has given both (Bezalel) and Oholiab the ability to teach others. He has filled them with skill to do all kinds of work as engravers, designers, embroiderers in blue, purple and scarlet yarn and fine linen, and weavers — all of them skilled workers and designers.”
When we find the work that fulfills us, we speak in terms of finding ourselves, of finding our calling, of doing what we were made to do and be. That is way of saying that our ability comes from something placed inside us by our Creator.
And there is the rhythm and cooperation of production. As the opening lines above note, the Lord marks the seasons, even divides the day into dark and light so that each type of worker and hunter can labor for their food. Even that food comes out of cooperation. Earlier, the psalmist wrote:
He waters the mountains from his upper chambers; the land is satisfied by the fruit of his work. He makes grass grow for the cattle, and plants for people to cultivate — bringing forth food from the earth. (vv. 13–14).
The Lord provides the water and the conditions for plants to grow, but it is the people who plant and cultivate. Even the animals must labor to find and eat. Labor is good. It is the right response of the created to the Creator.
All the more reason to set aside a day to celebrate labor. All the more reason to encourage conditions that promote the dignity of each person as they labor. All the more reason to enhance labor itself so that it produces good fruit with less thistles and thorns. Oddly enough, we will work hard and go through all kinds of toil to get to a place where we don’t have to labor, as though to be free from work is our highest happiness. and yet, we know within ourselves, that our greatest joy is not being free from labor but in seeing the good fruit of our labor.
And that makes sense. We have, after all, a Creator who delights in his own labors.
May the glory of the LORD endure forever; may the LORD rejoice in his works. Psalm 104:31
Marion Clark is the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church Northshore in Ipswich. He is the author of numerous books including “Angels Long to Look,” and “Ministry That Encourages.”