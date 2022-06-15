Last May I was part of a guided group that went to Israel and Jordan in the Holy Land. We visited Petra in Jordan to see the ancient ruins of the so-called Treasury and other ancient wonders. We visited Mount Nebo to look out over the Promised Land as Moses saw it at the end of his journey.
In Israel, we visited many of the usual Christian sites such as the Church of the Nativity, Nazareth, Cana, the Jordan River, the Mount of Temptation, Mount Tabor, and many more.
For me, the visit to the Holy City, Jerusalem, is always at the top of my favorite places to visit and wander around. We saw the Upper Rood, the Western Wall of the Temple, Gethsemane, the Via Dolorosa, and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in which I celebrated Mass on May 19, the 49th anniversary of my ordination. But, there was one more place that I always have visited while in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem.
Yad Vashem (“a memorial and a name”) is the Holocaust Memorial site in Jerusalem. I have visited there six times in the past, and always will when I visit Jerusalem. To walk through the many rooms of pictures, sounds, and artifacts of the Holocaust is never easy to do. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by looking at the eyes of the suffering Jewish people, and other related atrocities of that horrendous period of human history. But the one part of Yad Vashem that I always visit, and always find quite moving, is the Children’s Memorial. I came across it on my first visit to Yad Vashem and am still quite moved by it every time I am there.
The Children’s Memorial to me is an event, an encounter with the past and the present, and with the eyes of faith, the future. You walk slowly into a room, a chamber of total darkness. You must hold on to a railing and slowly move along. As you creep along, you are surrounded by flames of light, like memorial candles, piercing the darkness. You hear a voice slowly reading off the names of the known children of the Holocaust. On this visit, the language was English, the names were children from Ukraine! As I came to the end, I turned and looked again at all the flames of light and heard the names of the children.
I returned home on May 21. Once again, so many memories and hopefully I learned something more from this experience. Move ahead a few days to May 24. Once again, I heard the names of innocent children and others being read off from the event at Uvalde, Texas.
During the past few weeks there have been more events of darkness like Uvalde. A question was asked me a few times, which I am sure has been asked over the centuries, “How can God allow this?” To me, the question is wrong. The true question is, “How can humanity allow this? How can we allow this?” We are all left pondering.
I reflect back to the Children’s Memorial at Yad Vashem. The many flames of light were breaking the darkness of death, pain, and suffering. As I walked out of the memorial into the warm sunlight of present-day Israel, I knew that those flames were signs and reminders of future hope. I remembered the words of John 1:5, “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
The true question is, “How can we overcome the darkness of the Holocaust, Uvalde, and other horrendous events of the past, the present, and without doubt, the future?”
A great rabbi has given us the only answer to overcome the darkness from overcoming the world. He said, “You are the light of the world.” So, let your light shine forth! Peace!
The Rev. Tom Keyes is pastor of Our Lady of Hope, Ipswich.