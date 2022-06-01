John 16: 31-33: 31 Jesus answered them, “Do you now believe? 32 Indeed the hour is coming, yes, has now come, that you will be scattered, each to his own, and will leave Me alone and yet, I am not alone, because the Father is with Me. 33 These things, I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.
Many of you may recognize these words of our savior from the Gospel of Saint John (16:33). I think we would all agree that times have been troubling as of late and many are wondering what is happening. Where is this going? And, what can and must we do? One thing is certain: There are many opinions about what is going on, what it means for us individually, for our country and Western civilization and what we can and must do to restore a peaceful order that includes everyone. Because this is a religious column, and I am an Orthodox Christian who believes in the Holy Trinity, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, allow me to propose that we should search the Holy Scriptures and commune with the mind of Christ to find answers that transcend the overabundance of human opinion.
James 4:1–6: St James the Apostle and Brother of our Lord asks: 1 Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members? 2 You lust and do not have. You murder and covet and cannot obtain. You fight and war, yet you do not have, because you do not ask. 3 You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures; 4 Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God. 5 Or do you think that the Scripture says in vain, “The Spirit who dwells in us yearns jealously”? 6 Therefore, He says: “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.” When they cast you down, and you say, ‘Exaltation will come!’ Then He will save the humble person.”
The “Mind of Christ” speaking through the Apostle James has turned our contemporary view of world totally upside down: Today we believe “carnally” that “the World” is external to us, and if we correct the ills and injustices of society and “save the planet,” we will have universal peace and tranquility. On the other hand, the Holy Spirit speaking through the Apostle James, teaches us that peace and tranquility in the world can only be achieved if we conquer the world of unrestrained passions and disorder within our hearts, our souls and our fallen minds.
In other words, the disorder in the world is directly caused by the collective disorder of our souls. Thankfully, our Lord and His Holy Apostles revealed a clear path for us to follow if we truly desire to dedicate ourselves to the divinely revealed solution.
The phrase “Kingdom of God” appears more than 100 times in the New Testament. More importantly, “The Kingdom of God” is not a static socio-political organization, rather, The Kingdom of God is the dynamic force of “The Divine and uncreated energies of God” that fill and then radiate from the deified hearts and minds of the faithful who, in cooperation with the Holy Spirit, struggle to conquer the world of the passions within, as they dedicate their lives to the service of the Church through prayer, participation in the Divine Mysteries and selfless ministry which manifests itself as the Kingly Power of God radiating from the hearts and minds of faithful men and women in imitation of those who Christianized the hostile Greco–Roman world that persecuted the Christians of the first centuries of the Church.
Father Spyridon Schneider is protopriest of the Orthodox Church of Saint John the Russian in Ipswich. Midweek Musings rotates among North Shore clergy.