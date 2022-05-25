In World War II Germany there was a pastor by the name of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and to say that he was opposed to everything that Hitler had going down would be an understatement. Bonhoeffer refused to allow Hitler to use his church as platform to spread his message, he was involved in a plot to assassinate Hitler, and he was eventually arrested and spent the last of his years in the German concentration camp. In the midst of all these things Bonhoeffer never lost sight of the importance of community, of people overcoming differences and ideologies to learn to do life together, the following is a quote from Bonhoeffer on that very idea:
“Those who love their dream of a Christian community more than they love the Christian community itself become destroyers of that Christian community even though their personal intentions may be ever so honest, earnest and sacrificial. God hates this wishful dreaming because it makes the dreamer proud and pretentious. Those who dream of this idolized community demand that it be fulfilled by God, by others and by themselves. They enter the community of Christians with their demands set up by their own law, and judge one another and God accordingly.”
I love this statement from Bonhoeffer. Truth oozes from every word. Whether you are a Christian, part of another faith community or part of no faith community, there is still truth in this statement. You could take out the word “Christian” and “God” and this is still a statement of truth that can teach us. It doesn’t take much effort to see that we are living in a broken, beat-up, messed-up society. Every place you look from the news to social media to our own lives, we can see this brokenness. and I don’t know about you, but as I see it, I am constantly asking myself this question: How did we get here?
How did we get to a place where division is the norm — where every word or gesture can provoke a fight, where people are robbed of their humanity and, instead, seen as problems, obstacles, impediments or adversaries? How have we arrived at the place where we are more focused on what divides us than what binds us together?
I think the answer is found in this quote by Bonhoeffer. Now again to be fair, Bonhoeffer is addressing the community of Christian believers. But this
could easily be about any community of people. According to Bonhoeffer, the destroyer of community is the person who tries to force their vision and view of what community should be and what it should look like. This person takes their idealized view and demands that others honor it and if they don’t, there will be a fight. You can look at any avenue of society today and see this truth being played out;
- Politics — Yep.
- Education — Yep.
- Entertainment — Yep.
- Cultural Morals —Yep.
I mean, really, this list could go on and on covering every facet of human existence. But there isn’t time or space in this little printed diatribe to do that. Community broke down when “I” replaced “We.” When what I want, or how I want it, became my primary goal, everyone and everything that doesn’t agree with me becomes my enemy — becomes something to either force and bend to my will or be destroyed and swept away entirely. So often we like to point the finger and blame all the things going down around us for why stuff is so messed up when the beginning point of that blame should be us. The thing that might need to change is us.
So what’s the point here? Am I trying to ruin your morning read and cup of coffee? I hope not. My only goal here is to encourage any of you reading this today to stop and think about what community could become if we stop trying to force it into our idealized version of what it should look like. What would community look like if we worked together, if we listened to one another? What would community look like if when we disagreed, we accepted those disagreements and didn’t try and force one another to change, if we instead accepted those things on which we don’t see eye to eye? What would community look like if “I” were not the center of it and instead “we” were?
The Rev. Joshua Manning is pastor of the Immanuel Baptist Church of Ipswich. Midweek Musings rotates among North Shore clergy.