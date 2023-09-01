The howling, the cursing, the moaning and weeping and gnashing of teeth, all of this can cease. The pain can subside. The major nagging issues that have bedeviled Ipswich for so long can finally be resolved. and almost simultaneously. Trust me.
The removal of the Ipswich River dam. The design of the public safety spaceship, er, facility. The need for reasonably priced housing. These are not independent, intractable problems, solvable only by fisticuffs and bloodshed and, even worse, more hearings. We need to see these matters as pieces of a large civic jigsaw puzzle, each one interlocking another, with the very real potential of leading to peace, harmony, and fewer hearings.
Jigsaw puzzles are not impossible. They simply require patience, insight, and a large kitchen table. Also, self-medicating may help. Spread out all the pieces, look for straight edges, and eventually everything fits: Dam, public safety, housing. Ipswich beautifully restored to full function and civil discourse.
We begin with the dam. The dam must come down. It has a place in our history, yes, but it’s messing with the sex lives of smelt. So the question is not whether to dismantle the dam; the question is what to do with those tons and tons of historic concrete.
Answer: Use the historic concrete to build the public safety building. So the public safety building won’t look like a UFO that lost its way. It will look historic. It will be the very essence of Ipswich. It will be reminiscent of the beloved Ipswich Mills Dam. Every time a hooligan is hauled into a jail cell in the new public safety building, it will be like the smelt of yore being trapped in the old fish ladder.
Meanwhile, upriver from the now-absent dam, water levels may drop. and yes, as the present-day riverfront properties become mud-front properties, property values and water levels may recede in tandem. But let me assure you, this is just another piece of the puzzle!
What to do with these homes once they can only command lower prices? These fine places can become low-income housing. Superb low-income housing. Low-income housing so nice, you’ll want to take a pay cut so you can live in one.
The former owners, of course, will still need places to live. But this is why Ipswich has Realtors and contractors. Here, fortunately, is yet another piece of the puzzle.
The police and fire departments won’t need their old buildings anymore; our law enforcers and firefighters will be happily ensconced in the new historic Ipswich Mills Dam Memorial Public Safety Center at the corner of Linebrook and Pineswamp. At the same time, barely a mile to the east, we can expect Ed Dick to convert the old police and fire stations into condos.
And here’s the cool part: The people who used to live in riverfront properties get first dibs — at a discount! Those who act quickly but don’t want to live downtown can rent out their newly converted police or fire station condos at astronomical prices, and invest their proceeds in even finer riverfront properties on other rivers in the area, rivers that never got dammed, or damned.
Another puzzle piece in place!
As you can see, we don’t really have problems; what we have are solutions waiting to be discovered.
And every solution gives birth to another solution. Once we observe how smoothly the dam-riverfront-public-safety-police-and-fire-station puzzle is resolved, we can happily move on to other pesky issues.
At the moment, I’m working on a fascinating plan involving the Rowley rooster feud, Castle Hill concert dancing, the Electric Light manager search, and plovers.
Stay tuned!
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road, where he spends his days imagining the unimaginable. Visit DougBrendel.com at your own risk.