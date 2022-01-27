There is a whole generation of New Englanders who have grown up fully expecting the Red Sox to win a World Series every couple of seasons. And for the last 18 years, it has not been an unreasonable expectation, with championships in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018.
It is not hyperbole to say it wouldn’t have happened without David Ortiz. So the joy in these parts upon hearing the team’s franchise-altering designated hitter has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame is completely understandable.
No one can argue the honor is undeserved. More than anyone else, David Ortiz transformed the Red Sox.
The regular-season statistics speak for themselves: A .286 career batting average, 541 home runs (17th all-time), 632 doubles (12th all-time), 1,768 RBIs (23rd all-time), 2,472 hits and 1,319 walks (tied for 41st all-time). Ortiz had 10 seasons of at least 100 runs batted in, finished in the top five of the American League Most Valuable Player voting in five straight seasons from 2003-07, finishing sixth in the MVP voting in his last year, when he was 40 years old.
But the postseason is where Big Papi truly earned his nickname.
In 85 career postseason games, he hit .289 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 51 runs.
And who can forget the biggest seven games in Red Sox history — the 2004 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees — when he hit .387 with three homers and 11 RBIs in seven games, with the walk-off RBIs in Games 4 and 5 as Boston came back from a three-games-to-none deficit?
Without Big Papi, there would be no World Series win in 2004. That win broke the so-called “Curse of the Bambino” and brushed aside more than eight decades of Fenway futility.
Red Sox principal owner John Henry said it best: ““There are countless reasons why David is deserving of this honor, beginning with three World Series trophies that we would not have without his heroics on the field and his leadership. He was critical in transforming the narrative around the Red Sox from one of curses and superstitions to tales of clutch moments and a collection of championships.”
Team President Sam Kennedy was more succinct: “David Ortiz is the most important player to ever wear a Red Sox uniform.” That’s saying something for a franchise that counts among its best Ted Williams, Pedro Martinez and Carlton Fisk.
Ortiz’ greatest moment, of course, didn’t come in the batter’s box. It was his impassioned pre-game speech during an April ceremony at Fenway Park to honor the victims and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The city and all of New England was still raw and grieving, and Ortiz’ simple, emphatic declaration “This is our (expletive) city” — was perfectly Boston and exactly what we needed to hear. It was typical clutch Papi, and a Hall of Fame moment.
That Ortiz was elected to Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility — with more than 77% percent of the vote from baseball writers — was remarkable. Designated hitters have long been forced to the back of the line in Hall voting. Papi now joins Williams, Martinez, Wade Boggs and Carl Yastrzemski as the only Red Sox to make it to Cooperstown the first time through. He is the fourth native of the Dominican Republic to enter the Hall.
“We all know what he did on the field. That stuff’s easy to see. You can look it up and see all the numbers,” Jon Lester, a teammate for nine seasons, told the Boston Globe. “But to take on the role of a leader, not only in the clubhouse, but in that city — we all know how that city can be at times with just how hard they are and accountable that they make players. For him to do it day in and day out was pretty impressive to watch all those years.”
Yes, Boston is our (expletive) city. But Ortiz made it his. The Hall is a fitting honor.