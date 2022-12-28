Back in 2015, the MBTA failed its first major test of Charlie Baker’s administration, grinding to a halt under a barrage of major snowstorms shortly after the governor was sworn in. The failure of the T to keep the tracks clear and the trains running essentially left much of the eastern part of the state frozen in place for weeks at a time.
Baker called the performance of the transit system “unacceptable” and vowed to have a “long conversation” with its managers about operational and safety issues. Fixing the T was to become a priority.
Eight years later, as Baker prepares to leave office, it’s almost as if those conversations never happened.
During his time in office, the Swampscott Republican earned a reputation as a “Mr. Fix-It,” a technocrat more interested in solving problems than scoring political points.
But almost a decade later, the trains — the subway and the commuter rail — still don’t run on time. And, as a federal investigation released this summer revealed, they are increasingly unsafe.
The T — and the state’s transportation infrastructure in general — remains a problem unsolved. It now falls to Gov.-elect Maura Healey to succeed where the Baker administration failed.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, both for the Boston-area and state economy, and for the safety of the millions of Bay State residents who travel roads and rails every day.
Healey hired a special law firm to search for a new MBTA head, saying whoever takes the job must have extensive transit experience.
That experience needs to be put to use on Day 1, ensuring the subway and commuter rails are safe and reliable.
The investigation by the Federal Transportation Administration, released over the summer, revealed several key failings on the part of the state, including inadequate staffing at the agency’s operations control center, a lack of safety protections in train yards, delayed track maintenance, and lagging training recertification of MBTA workers.
The next head of the T must make daily operations a priority. For years, transportation leaders have spent untold hours of time planning for expansion while neglecting the day-to-day work that makes the trains run on time.
The FTA found the MBTA had essentially starved its operating budget by $500 million this year, moving that money into its capital budget.
The new leaders of the T need to refocus on the unglamorous work of the daily commute, making sure the trains are properly maintained, that the tracks are clear, that there are enough workers on the payroll and that those workers are properly trained and supported.
The state has the resources to make this happen. Massachusetts is rolling in “an extraordinary amount of revenue,” Comptroller William McNamara said last week. After growing by about 15% in 2021, tax revenue is expected to top $38.5 billion in fiscal year 2022, a jump of 21.5%. That’s on top of the unprecedented pandemic-era federal investment.
Healey signaled that she is taking the issue seriously, naming Gina Fiandaca, Boston’s former transportation commissioner, as state transportation secretary.
Fiandaca understands the ins and outs of public transit, serving not only in Boston but in Austin, Texas, where she was assistant city manager in charge of “mobility.”
In Boston, she also directed Boston ‘s Office of the Parking Clerk.
While Fiandaca gained a reputation for thinking long-term while in Texas — she worked to bring a light rail system to Austin — her background should bring hope to those whose main wish is for the state’s current rail system to run safely and reliably.
Massachusetts commuters deserve a system they can trust. We’re past the point of long conversations. We need results.