Sometimes, it takes an honest auctioneer with an eye for history to set things right.
Not long ago, West Newbury residents and historians rededicated the early 18th century gravestone on Abigail Chase’s grave. Abigail died at the age of 17 months of diphtheria. At some point, her intricately carved headstone disappeared and turned up on the grounds of a house in Pennsylvania where auction house owner Ron Pook was picking up items from an estate. Pook recognized the stone’s significance and returned it to Massachusetts where it could be restored on Abigail’s grave.
Pook, founder and CEO of Pook & Pook Auctioneers, is a member of the Berks County (Pennsylvania) Association for Graveyard Preservation, so he understood the significance of the New England stone.
“The beauty of these gravestones draws people to remove them, but it is a sacrilege that it should ever happen,” he told Susan Edwards of the Museum of Old Newbury. “I felt very strongly that the right thing to do was to return it.”
A long-missing letter written in 1780 by Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette was a very different piece of history but it, too, was recently returned to the Massachusetts Archives, thanks to an astute auctioneer.
According to Secretary of State William Galvin, as reported by State House News Service, the letter was believed to have been stolen by a former archive employee between 1937 and 1945. The letter was purchased “in good faith” by a man in 1945 and, after he died, his family consigned it to a Virginia auction house.
A Virginia auctioneer contacted the Massachusetts Archive and learned the archive deemed the letter stolen. The FBI was notified and seized the letter from the auction house before filing a civil forfeiture action in court.
A judge determined the letter did belong to the state of Massachusetts and Galvin said it will be displayed in the Commonwealth Museum for future events.
All it took in both cases was knowledge of history and the honesty of two auctioneers.