As students returned to school in the fall, it became clear that missing nearly two years of in-person learning due to the pandemic had an impact on more than just their education.
That gap also led to an alarming rise in violence — especially at the high school level — as students had to adjust to a return to the classroom setting as well as the usual issues associated with adolescence.
Those so-called “social-emotional” problems continue, as students in many districts continue to try solving their differences by fighting — often in the school cafeteria, hallways or classrooms.
The most recent violent outburst locally happened in Haverhill — although it’s a problem that has cropped up in schools across the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore for much of the year.
The fight that day, which was captured on video and posted to social media for all to see, exposed some serious problems at the high school, including a staffing shortage, gaps in discipline and hall-pass policy flaws.
On March 31, students got into a fight in the cafeteria at around 11:30 a.m., staff writer Mike LaBella reported. A video of the incident captured the violence, along with the sounds of students screaming in the background. It was troubling, to say the least.
If it weren’t for videos posted to social media it’s likely that these problems may never have come to light. Instead, reacting to the violent images that included a knife lying on the floor next to the combatants, the School Committee held an emergency meeting during which they queried the superintendent and the principal about what was going on at the high school that led to this fight and others like it.
What they found was surprising and disturbing.
A number of speakers at Monday night’s meeting, including students, said that discipline is nearly non-existent at the high school.
Haverhill High School senior Ruby Kimball said that over the past four years she’s seen conditions in her school decline rapidly and that “now it’s at a breaking point.”
“Overall our principal (Jason Meland) has been soft in his way of dealing with misbehavior,” she said. “Students have taken over the school.”
Parent Robert Dion said Kimball’s comments were “100%” accurate.
“There needs to be order and people need to be suspended,” he said. “My daughter tells me there are fights all the time.”
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that one of the issues the high school is dealing with is a shortage of staff, including security guards. One parent pointed out that school security guards are so poorly paid that nobody wants the job.
She said she moved her office into Haverhill High School last Friday to “be where we are most needed” and that her team of 10 to 12 staff members will assist in monitoring student movements and checking if they have hall passes.
Which brings up another problem — a lax policy regarding hall passes.
Up until this latest fight, students were allowed to roam the hallways, apparently at-will, when they are supposed to be in the classroom or be carrying a hall pass.
Now, anyone without a pass will be asked to return to their classroom. If they refuse their parents will be contacted and the student will be sent home.
She said 20 students were sent home last Friday. It’s about time.
School Committee member Scott Wood asked why it took so long to enforce hallway rules.
“We realized we needed to take a more assertive approach,” Meland said. “There is now no excuse and no tolerance. If a scholar is in a hallway without a pass not heading to where they need to be they are being sent home immediately.”
But Meland also wants to discipline students who “videotaped the incident,” saying they “will face appropriate school-based consequences.”
While it’s debatable whether students have a right to take videos on school grounds, Meland’s concern seems misplaced. If not for the powerful and disturbing video seen by parents, taxpayers and anyone else with a social media account, this whole incident may have been swept under the rug.
Meland should keep his focus on the real problem and heed the words of Mayor James Fiorentini, also chairman of the School Committee, who said during Monday night’s meeting that students who “insist on settling their grievances by fighting must be dealt with strictly and repeat offenders must be removed from the high school. We can not tolerate this type of behavior.”