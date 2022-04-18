It’s time to put the dollars behind the state’s long discussions of supporting its youngest citizens.
Short-changing children in their early years of learning is never the way to go.
In the fall of 2004, legislative hearings on establishing universal preschool for all 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children in Massachusetts began, chaired by Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Somerset, and former Sen. Robert Antonioni, D-Leominster.
The hearings included testimony from former legislators, educators and others with an interest in providing young children the best start in life as preschool programs would be open to all.
The hearings led to the formation of the state’s Department of Early Education and Care.
The financial elephant-in-the-room during the hearings loomed large: How much would it cost to offer universal preschool? And, would private day care centers be able to remain as an option if the state took over the role of childcare and childcare worker hiring, retention and training? How would parents feel about preschool classes over remaining at home with adult oversight until the child began kindergarten?
All of the questions remain as viable today, almost 18 years later, as they were then.
Most important is the money to boost early childhood care and education. The pandemic exacerbated the vital need for children’s cognitive and emotional development as many parents worked from home and simultaneously oversaw their children’s education.
Finding qualified, dedicated, and trustworthy people to teach and care for youngsters remains an issue. Child care providers often are paid at hourly rates equivalent of fast food workers or clothing salespeople. Then, and now, having the money to accomplish what the state and society as a whole wants – providing for young learners – remains critical. Good intentions as spoken in hearings, and lip service by lawmakers only goes only so far.
Which is why word from Beacon Hill on April 11, as reported by State House News Service reporter Colin A. Young, is welcome news. House leaders, Young reported, have earmarked “$110 million for the early education and care sector, including a tripling of funding for provider salaries … and that their fiscal year 2023 budget proposal will seek to make child care more accessible to families in Massachusetts.”
The costs to fully fund this proposal could climb much higher. Per Young: “A report released last month by the Special Legislative Early Education and Care Economic Review Commission estimated that $1.5 billion in investments are needed to stabilize the early education and care system and help it meet the needs of families.”
More money is needed, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, knows this. He and House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz want to proceed.
The commission’s report “came with quite a price tag, one which we could not handle all at once. But we made a commitment … that we wanted to begin immediately,” Marino said in Young’s news story. “We didn’t want to wait. We didn’t want to put off anything that was in that report that we thought could have an impact today.”
As the budget continues its shaping this month, more money is to be set aside to increase salaries for early childhood teachers and other childcare workers. More money for Head Start programs will be earmarked at $16.5 million in grants. Another $10 million in grants will be made available for early education providers to defray the costs of child care for their own staff while $15 million will be put toward child care resources and referral agencies, reported Young. To train and boost child care providers’ own education, $5 million will be in the budget. Another $5 million will be used for outreach to families, so that more families of young children will know of learning opportunities.
The House’s proposal is securing the foundation of the early childhood education work force and its teachers. Having that supportive base is a good start. Getting in place the pieces to adequately provide for teachers of the youngest residents of Massachusetts is the right thing to do for all of us, with or without children.