All the talk about “The Slap” in recent days has made it easy to overlook the story of a small film with an outsized impact, not only on the movie industry but in communities that have long been overlooked in cinema.
“CODA,” filmed primarily in Gloucester, won the Academy Award for best picture, a journey that took it from the docks and bars of Gloucester to the snowy Sundance Film Festival to the historic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
“CODA” won Best Picture on its own merits. It is deftly written, beautifully filmed, and shot through with unshowy yet memorable performances. Its feel-good vibes feel real and earned, and not like the product of movie manipulation. It was also a victory for representation in filmmaking, in this case of the Deaf community.
CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults, and the film, directed by Sian Heder, tells the story of teenaged Ruby, the only hearing person in her family. Ruby is torn between leaving home to nurture her newly discovered talent for singing and staying in Gloucester to work on the family fishing boat and serve as the link between her loved ones and the hearing world.
Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father, won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday night, becoming the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award. The first, Marlee Matlin (who won for “Children of A Lesser God” in 1986), played Ruby’s mother in the film.
It was an important moment not only for deaf actors, but for the Deaf community locally and nationwide.
“I was speechless at first,” Beverly resident April Dooley told reporter Gail McCarthy.
Dooley was born to deaf parents and has two siblings who are also deaf. Her first language was American Sign Language.
“I grew up not watching movies and not a lot of TV because my parents couldn’t access it,” she said. “CODA” was the first film she could see with them in the theaters, without having to wait for the subtitled version to arrive via streaming or DVD.
“One movie is not going to represent the entire community, but this is a huge stepping stone,” Dooley said. “The notoriety the movie has gotten opens doors. It represents opportunities for deaf actors to be represented in Hollywood.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by Matlin in an interview with the online movie site IMDB.
“Representation of the Deaf community is crucial in film because these days everyone is talking about authenticity,” she said. “In fact, most people understand the importance of playing roles authentically with actors who understand the character that they are playing.
“I’ve watched someone learn sign language for a role and then people say, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s beautiful.’ But is it authentic? Does it appropriately represent our culture on the screen? That’s the question we need to ask.”
It doesn’t stop with acting. “CODA” was written and directed by a hearing person, deaf advocates noted.
“It was very clear that the dialogue was written by a hearing person,” deaf activist Jenna Fischtrom Beacom, told the TODAY Show. “ASL and English are very different languages, with not only distinct syntax, grammar, etc., but also their own idioms.”
Fischtrom Beacom hopes the film’s success means more opportunity for deaf writers, producers, actors and show runners.
“While actors are a huge part of improving deaf representation, they are far from the only part,” she said. “The writing in some ways is the most important thing; the decisions about what story is told and how to tell it.”
Matlin likes to tell the story of seeing a deaf actress on the ‘70s sitcom “Happy Days.”
“I finally saw a deaf actor on the screen showing deaf culture in a film,” she said. “That night changed my life. If she did it I could do it.”
No doubt, “CODA” will have the same lasting impact long beyond Sunday’s well-deserved celebration.