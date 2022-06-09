Andover state Sen. Barry Finegold said it best when he was talking about the importance of an elections reform bill making its way through the Legislature.
“I think that this will increase voter participation for years to come,” Finegold told the State House News Service in a story in today’s edition of the newspaper. “And when more people participate, democracy wins.”
That’s the idea behind a compromise bill filed Wednesday that permanently codifies popular mail-in and expanded early voting options made available during the pandemic, the News Service reported.
For voting rights advocates, the bill doesn’t go far enough, as the conference committee made up of members of the House and Senate — and chaired by Finegold and state Rep. Michael Moran of Brighton — failed to include same-day registration/same-day voting.
Despite that, the bill does make it a lot easier to vote. Hopefully the full Legislature will now approve the bill and Gov. Charlie Baker will sign it. The Senate is expected to vote on it Thursday and the House next week. Presumably Baker would sign it.
Advocates remain steadfast in their support of same-day registration/same-day voting, and have vowed to continue to push for it in Massachusetts. Currently, same-day registration/voting is allowed in nearly two-dozen states, including in fellow New England states New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
“It’s something that we really do support,” Finegold said. “It’s just something that the House didn’t.”
For now, however, voters will have to be content with early and mail-in voting, something that seemed so natural and worked remarkably well during the pandemic, when many voters were hunkered down at home trying to avoid contact with other people.
According to the News Service, the compromise legislation allows voters to cast their ballots by mail for presidential, state and municipal elections and establishes two weeks of in-person early voting before biennial state elections, with one week of early voting ahead of presidential or state primaries.
Under current law, voters must be registered 20 days before an election in order to participate, the News Service reports. The conference committee’s bill shrinks that blackout period to 10 days.
The legislation was praised by the Election Modernization Coalition as “the largest expansion of voting access in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in years.” The coalition includes groups such as Common Cause Massachusetts, MassVOTE and the ACLU of Massachusetts.
“Three years ago – prior to the COVID19 pandemic – none of us thought mail-in and expanded early in-person voting would be the reality in Massachusetts,” MassVOTE’s Vanessa Snow said in a statement. “But three years later, after both policies proved immensely popular throughout the pandemic, we are thrilled to see the Legislature move one step closer to permanently implementing these reforms. We are disappointed that Election Day Registration will not be included in the final bill, but we will fight tirelessly for this reform in the years ahead, as we know it is one of the most effective tools to increasing voter turnout amongst Black and brown, low-income, and immigrant communities.”
Mail-in ballots will be sent to every registered voter before each election, according to Secretary of State William Galvin, who supports the legislation and urged its passage since the state primary — Sept. 6 — is rapidly approaching.
He called for “urgent action” on early and mail-in voting, according to the News Service story, noting how popular it was in the 2020 state primary, when 47.7 percent of the record 1,706,992 ballots were cast by mail.
The bill also makes it easier for eligible inmates to vote by mail and easier for people in the military and disabled people to vote.
While it remains to be seen whether same-day registration is ever approved in Massachusetts, the Legislature would be making a huge step forward by enacting this compromise legislation.