An oath taken by members of the State Police to “bear true faith and allegiance” to the state and its Constitution actually never mentions protecting or serving. So maybe we shouldn’t be all that disappointed or surprised when members of the state’s top law enforcement agency openly refuse an order by Gov. Charlie Baker that state employees get the COVID-19 vaccine — to the point of quitting their jobs over it.
Still, surprise and disappointment barely describe one’s reaction to news that so many troopers are shirking their duty to public safety. Dozens of members of the State Police, according to their union, plan to tender their resignations this week instead of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Union President Michael Cherven calls it “unfortunate” that Baker sticks to “one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives.” Such choices, Cherven imagines, would include being tested regularly or wearing a mask.
Those steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 might be good enough for people who rarely venture outside, or who rarely interact with the public. They are unacceptable for people hired to serve the public, and often its most vulnerable populations. Unvaccinated troopers risk not just their own health but also the health of those with whom they interact, even if those others are vaccinated.
Then again, public health is apparently of no concern to these troopers. Their union tried hard to reverse Baker’s mandate, seeking an injunction. A Superior Court judge last week sided with the governor, noting the union is “focusing on its members to the exclusion of everyone else.”
Perhaps it’s all a stunt. As of Monday the State Police reported getting just one formal notice of a retirement because of the mandate, despite the union’s pronouncements, according to the Boston Globe.
Either way, if legal action and threats of quitting indicate these troopers’ regard for the public’s wellbeing, maybe it’s time to say good riddance.
Much is asked of members of law enforcement. Even so, straightforward measures to protect themselves — and the public — should not provoke open defiance.