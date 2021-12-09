You really find out who your friends are when you owe people money.
These days, those friends — at least the ones online — may be debt collectors.
New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that went into effect Tuesday allow debt collectors to chase you through social media — Twitter, Instagram and Facebook — for any overdue payments.
Proponents say the change itself is long overdue.
“We are finally leaving 1977 behind and developing a debt collection system that works for consumers and industry in the modern world,” said Kathleen Kraninger, the Trump-era CFBB director who oversaw the rule changes.
That, however, remains to be seen. Setting debt collectors loose in a social media landscape that thrives on chaos and misinformation leaves the door open for even more scammers and fraudsters.
“I have actually already gotten my first spam debt collection email even before the new rules took effect,” April Kuhnhoff, a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told NPR. “So certainly we should anticipate more bad actors who are trying to scam people into paying them money on alleged debts.”
Under the new rules, debt collectors who attempt to contact you through social media have to identify themselves; they can also ask to become a Facebook friend or Instagram follower. They also can’t discuss your account on public-facing pages.
The system seems ripe for missed connections. A collector can report a defaulted debt to a reporting agency after speaking to a borrower in person or on the phone — or after waiting 14 days after sending a letter, email or social media message. That means if you don’t check your Twitter DMs regularly, you might find your credit score in the tank.
The new rules allow consumers to opt out of social media contact. Given the possibilities for online fraud and abuse, that seems like a good idea. It’s always better to know who your friends really are.