Great cities aren’t trapped in amber. They never stop changing, and Salem has continued to grow and evolve over the past four years, even under the difficult conditions forced upon it by a worldwide pandemic.
Managing that change is a difficult task for any mayor, but it’s especially true in Salem, a city unique in the region for its blend of single-family homes and tourist attractions, small businesses and sprawling institutions and longtime residents and new arrivals.
Kim Driscoll‘s feel for these different constituencies, and her honest, inclusive work on their behalf, have earned her another four years as Salem mayor.
To be sure, familiarity can breed contempt, and Driscoll’s extended stay in the corner office — which began in 2006 — has some wondering when it will be someone else’s turn. But her opponent in this race, Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble, has run a campaign that seems more focused on attacking the mayor’s agenda than offering a fresh perspective of his own. And no one can accuse Driscoll of mailing it in.
She has fought to expand the city’s stock of affordable housing, often finding herself at odds with a minority of the City Council intent on blocking her efforts. The city needs more housing of all kinds, but especially for low- and moderate-income families. These are the residents who are new to the city or working in the jobs that keep it humming — its teachers, police officers, firefighters and restaurant and retail workers. Driscoll understands this, just as she understands the need for more affordable senior housing for residents who made their life in Salem and don’t want to have to move away once they reach retirement age.
She understood early the impacts of climate change on cities and towns and has moved aggressively to prepare Salem for the changes to come, launching a partnership with Beverly to deal with the issue on a regional basis.
She oversaw the introduction of recreational pot shops into Salem — one of the first cities to make such a move — negotiating mitigation payments from each new company.
After the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city launched a Race Equity Task Force and is moving to require that police use body cameras, one of the panel’s key recommendations.
Most importantly, at least in the near term, Driscoll has ably led the city through what we hope is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, acting not only as a city leader but a regional leader in the response, no small feat in a city that gets thousands of visitors from out of town every day, tens of thousands in October.
With Dibble running for mayor and a handful of incumbents deciding not to run for reelection, the City Council will have a decidedly different look in 2022.
In the at-large race, we recommend incumbents Ty Hapworth and Conrad Prosniewski and newcomers Alice Merkl and Frederick Norton. Hapworth and Prosnieski, who topped the ballot two years ago, have both proven to be thoughtful, responsive councilors
In Ward 1, incumbent Robert McCarthy has long been a valuable member of the council and has earned another term. His experience will be especially valuable given the turnover among the other council seats. The same can be said for Ward 3 incumbent Patti Morsillo in Ward 3 and Megan Riccardi in Ward 6.
In Ward 2, we feel Caroline Watson-Felt, president of the board of directors at Historic Salem Inc. and a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force, would be a fine successor to Christine Madore, who is not running for reelection.
Ward 4 voters are lucky to have two fine first-time candidates in Stephanie Fernandez and Leveille “Lev” McClain. We give the edge to McClain, associate director of security at the Peabody Essex Museum, who promises to put a renewed focus on communication and community building.
In Ward 5, Jeff Cohen, chairperson of the city’s No Place for Hate Committee, is the choice to replace outgoing Councilor Josh Turiel. Cohen’s top goal, he said, is to keep rental units in his ward affordable.
In Ward 7, Andy Varela, who promises to focus on constituent services and making sure the ward has a voice in the redevelopment of Salem State’s South Campus, is the choice over Fran Riggieri.
Four candidates are vying for three spots on the School Committee. Two of those spots should go to Amanda Campbell and Manny Cruz, thoughtful, committed incumbents who have helped steer the schools through turbulent times. Beth Anne Cornell, a recently retired college professor and cofounder of a college consulting firm, has a clear understanding of the challenges facing students, parents and educators. She would be a fine addition to the committee.