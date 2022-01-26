It may take a recently enacted bill to help solve the state’s lack of housing availability, especially for its workforce. That’s because legislation designed to promote economic development while increasing public transportation ridership is now law. The law, part of a January 2021 economic bill passed by the Legislature, reworks Section 3A of Massachusetts General Laws (MGL) 40A, also known as the Zoning Act. The act allows for multifamily housing to be built in communities with public transit corridors. Each housing complex must be no more than one-half mile from the train station, bus hub or subway stop. The housing built shall be for all ages and be suitable for families with children, also of all ages.
Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy described the Zoning Act at a mid-January webinar: “We’d have better access to work, services and other destinations by increasing the mobility of our citizens, increased utilization of public transit, getting cars off the road and promoting equity in fair housing by providing more choice and diversity. This is a really important initiative and these guidelines will help further the objectives. “
On board with support for the law is the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, who said the zoning requirement would “deliver transformational transportation, equity, and climate benefits for our region.”
The zoning requirement and its mandate to build more multi-family housing near public transportation will also bring peace of mind. Half the battle of getting to a destination is knowing how to do so. Having public transportation nearby can ease a time crunch plus the challenge of finding parking for one’s vehicle.
There are side benefits to commuting to work or school or places to shop or enjoy — there is more time to oneself or family. How many books have been read while riding the commuter rail? How many homework assignments have been reviewed while the subway or bus follows its route?
And, access to public transportation not far from one’s home widens the world and its possibilities for people, especially children and teenagers, who may not have the opportunity to check out cultural destinations because of a lack of private transportation.
Talking about the need to build more housing that people can afford is far easier than actually building it. Building housing is not just about making the numbers work, as some developers or contractors often say. It’s about people, and people having a decent, not overly fancy, comfortable, safe place to live.
The bill is part of an economic development plan set forth by Gov. Charlie Baker to increase housing, as reported by Christian M. Wade. Town and city officials in Salisbury, Newburyport, Lawrence, Salem and Gloucester, for North Shore examples, must come into compliance with a housing plan to meet the new zoning requirement. Or, these municipalities must prove that the respective community meets the housing requirements. Each municipality needs to build more than 1,200 new units.
This measure has been a longtime coming, too long some might say. It needed to be regulated into practice, which says something about us all. Increasing the amount of rental housing overall could lower the cost to rent a home each month, whether for a household of one, two, five or more.
Too often, the stereoptypes -– often negative -– surrounding multi-family housing rise to the surface. Instead of the financial or familial circumstances affecting a person’s life, classist and racist tropes emerge and are uttered. Finding affordable housing that parents or a single parent with children can afford is a struggle, as evidenced by the lack of ads for same on online sites or published in print.
Increasing building density along the MBTA’s corridors is the right and humane thing to do.