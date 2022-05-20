Three weeks ago, the state Senate passed a sports betting bill.
At the time, lawmakers were optimistic that within days, a conference committee would be set up so that members of the House — which approved a sports betting bill last summer — and Senate could sit down and hammer out significant differences in the two bills.
They were wrong to be optimistic. In true fashion, the do-nothing Legislature once again did nothing.
While the House appointed members of the conference committee, the Senate dragged its already-slow feet.
The hold-up appeared to be with Senate President Karen Spilka, who failed to appoint members to the conference committee and who, in the past, has made her views on gambling in general well-known: She’s against it. But on Thursday, three Senate members of the committee were appointed. It took three weeks, but in Legislative time, that’s like light speed.
Now that the conference committee has been appointed, the hard work of compromise begins.
Unfortunately, the differences between the House and Senate bills is so vast it almost begs the question: Did passage by the Senate of a highly restrictive sports gambling bill really move the ball forward? Or is it just window dressing so lawmakers can say “Hey, we did our best. It’s the other chamber’s fault.”
The Senate bill bans wagering on college sports, while the House bill favors it. Most people in the industry, and many members of the Legislature in both the House and Senate, say banning betting on college sports would make a mockery of the Massachusetts betting legislation, since college sports betting is such a huge percentage of the amount of money wagered on sports overall.
Another difference is tax rates. The Senate bill calls for a tax rate of 20% on retail wagering and 35% for digital wagering. The House bill, meanwhile, calls for a 15% tax rate on mobile sports betting revenue and a 12.5% tax on retail.
The Senate also is trying to legislate advertising, including banning betting ads during live games and a ban on ads unless 85% of the audience is reasonably assumed to be of legal betting age, according to legalsportsreport.com, which is monitoring the Legislature’s progress — or lack thereof — when it comes to sports betting.
If the House and Senate cannot come to an agreement by July 31, it seems likely the bill will die, which seems to be what some, like Spilka, want to happen.
If that happens, Massachusetts will be an outlier — once again held hostage by a few people in power in the state Legislature, making decisions behind closed doors, out of earshot of the media and thus taxpayers. It’s almost like living in a dictatorship, where a handful of people in the junta call the shots. And it’s outrageous.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, has been lamenting this lack of transparency and accountability since she got a seat in the state Senate in 2018.
She recently told MassLive that the way the sports wagering legislation was handled by the Senate is “indicative of the power structure on Beacon Hill.”
“It’s extremely centralized,” said DiZoglio, whose district borders New Hampshire, where sports betting is already legal. “This is yet another example of why we need shared leadership. There should be full transparency and accountability around policy — around not just this piece of legislation but all legislation that continues to get held up based on politics, not the democratic process.”
DiZoglio, who said she supports the bill, has vowed to audit the Legislature should she win the auditor’s seat.
If she wins, an audit of the Legislature would be a welcome breath of fresh air. It’s time to open the windows and let out the stink.