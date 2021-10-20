Mass. motorists and life-saving math
In a state where some drivers think a yellow traffic light means speed up and view bicyclists in bike lanes as obstacles that prevent passing on the right, it should be no surprise that the pandemic brought a drop in seat belt use.
But in Massachusetts, which often claims to have the highest standardized test scores in the country, why are so many drivers so bad at life-saving math?
Mary Maguire, the northeast director of AAA, told lawmakers last week the Bay State has long had one of the lowest seatbelt use rates in the country and the pandemic made it worse. Statewide, seatbelt use dropped four percentage points — to 77% — in the height of the COVID-19 era, far below the 91% national average. New Hampshire hovers around 70% and — with Missouri and Montana — has the highest percentage of fatalities of people not belted in during car crashes.
Researchers who track such statistics say that in an average year nearly half of fatal crashes involve someone not wearing a seat belt.
And when it comes to that lifesaving math, Hawaii has the highest rate of seatbelt use, at 97% and among the lowest rates of fatalities involving unrestrained people, at 35%. It’s even more dramatic in Oregon, which reports 96% compliance with seatbelt use and just 28% of traffic fatalities involving someone unbelted.
See how simple that is? Apparently not.
The declining compliance with the seatbelt mandate in Massachusetts prompted Maguire, of AAA, to urge lawmakers to pass legislation allowing police to stop and cite drivers solely for failing to wear a seatbelt. As it stands now, that’s a “secondary” enforcement issue, which means police can only stop a vehicle for another violation first, then cite a driver for violating the seatbelt law, if appropriate.
Do we really need another layer of traffic laws to make us follow the one already on the books? If so, that’s a sad state of affairs, when the whole point of wearing a seatbelt is to save lives. That should be reason enough to buckle up.