It was easy for people in these parts to be critical when the McKinn County School Board in Tennessee voted last month to remove “Maus,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel of the Holocaust, from its curriculum.
McKinn County, after all, is more than 1,000 miles from here. And we don’t ban books in these parts. We celebrate them. And so, we should make sure “Maus” has a prominent place in local school curricula.
Because we have problems of our own. It is distressingly easy to draw a line between the banning of a Holocaust novel at a school district in Tennessee and the antisemitic graffiti found etched into the walls of a grade-school bathroom on the North Shore.
“Hate is hate,” Marblehead Superintendent John Buckley wrote in a message to the school community late last month, after swastikas were found etched into the stalls of two boys bathrooms at the Village School, which serves fourth- through sixth-graders.
“Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Buckley wrote Jan. 31, “and unfortunately, it was the third day ... in which acts of antisemitism occurred in one of our schools.”
Last month’s hateful vandalism was not an outlier. There have been several such instances in Marblehead in recent years, including one in which a now-former town police officer carved a swastika into the hood of a colleague’s car.
“Today, some 80 years after the Holocaust, it is painfully clear that our community is facing some disturbing challenges,” Buckley wrote. “The appearance of swastikas and targeting anyone because of their religion are forms of hate that will not be tolerated. Antisemitism, racism, other “isms” and forms of intolerance that are happening right here in our community are harmful, hurtful, unkind and entirely unacceptable.”
Marblehead, of course, is not alone in dealing with the issue. Earlier this week racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti was found in a girls’ bathroom at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, the latest in a series of discoveries in that town.
Rabbi David Meyer, of Marblehead’s Temple Emamu-El, said the recent rise in hateful incidents points out a crying need for education.
“It has to do with the education around antisemitism and hate speech and racist graffiti, which — we have to be honest — is a reflection of societal growth in antisemitic speech and violence,” Meyer told reporter Dustin Luca. “That’s important to keep in mind. It isn’t isolated to the kids. It’s a reflection of what’s going on in the world.”
Clearly something is missing in our educational profile.
Which brings us back to “Maus.” The book tells the story of author Art Spiegelman’s relationship with his father, a Holocaust survivor. The story depicts Jews as mice and Nazis as cats, and is forthright and unsparing in its depiction of the horrors of Auschwitz.
The Anti-Defamation League and other groups have noted the important role the book plays in teaching young people about the Holocaust.
“’Maus’ has played a vital role in educating about the Holocaust through sharing detailed and personal experiences of victims and survivors,” the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum wrote on its website after the Tennessee school board’s decision. “On the eve of International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, it is more important than ever for students to learn this history. Teaching about the Holocaust using books like ‘Maus’ can inspire students to think critically about the past and their own roles and responsibilities today.”
It is encouraging to note that sales of “Maus” have soared since the McKinn County decision, and educational institutions and civic groups have stepped up to make sure the work remains a vital part of the discussion of the Holocaust. What better way to participate than to have that discussion taking place in classrooms across the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley?