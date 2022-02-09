Kudos to the Baker administration for its news announcement Feb. 8 that bonus checks for front-line pandemic workers will soon be distributed.
The end of March is the expected date for the $500 check.
“Hundreds of thousands of low-income workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front-line businesses during the pandemic will be getting $500 checks from the state government under a plan unveiled Tuesday,” reported Christian Wade, who covers the Statehouse for the North of Boston Media Group.
Money for the $500 bonus will come from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Plans are in place to correctly identify who is eligible. Reported Wade: “The one-time payments are limited to individuals who earned up to 300% of the federal poverty level — or $78,600 for a family of four — and remained on the job during the state of emergency from March 10 to Dec. 31, 2020. The income eligibility levels will be based on 2020 tax returns, Baker officials said.”
As shoppers stood six feet apart and sometimes waited outside the store to get inside, it was the cashiers, baggers and store clerks who showed up day in and day out to work. The Plexiglass dividers went up near the cash register and the payment options site. Large, heavy pieces of plastic were installed near the cash register at convenience store counters and gasoline stations. Few people knew much about how the novel coronavirus was spreading only that it was and its reach affected millions of people.. There was a reason for the fearful look some masked cashiers gave to each approaching masked customer. In some cases, grocery workers and other front-line workers succumbed to the virus
Structure fires did not stop occurring in the pandemic’s early months of March, April, May and beyond spring 2020. Firefighters and crews continued to show up day in and day out to prevent loss of life and as much as possible, a home or business.
As did the police, ambulance drivers and other emergency rescue personnel, nurses and all hospital workers, who showed up to work day in and day out during a very scary time. Nearly two years later, as the pandemic continues, more is known about how to protect oneself from the COVID-19 virus, the best protection coming in the form of vaccinations.
For many people, as reports published elsewhere note, a sudden expense can tip a person or family over a financial cliff. That sum on average is reported to be $400, an amount many households do not have on hand.
So that more front-line workers could receive financial bonuses, as Wade reported, Baker chose the amount of $500. It is not a trivial amount and to have this cash on hand to save and add to, or to cover an emergency, is a gift.
As the need for empathy for another person’s situation becomes ever more important, this $500 is an example of that. Indeed, it won’t solve everything. The pandemic exacerbated problems that needed to be resolved before March 13, 2020 — wages for cashiers, clerks and day care workers; child care options and housing affordability.
Which is why beyond the word closure — a word often used with heartfelt intentions when tragedy strikes and a long, painful period is over — should not be used. Acceptance is the better word. Acceptance that people in our homes, our schools, neighborhoods and total strangers who pass or drive by have suffered in some way as the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary. And, acceptance that more work lies ahead to solve the social problems ripped open by COVID-19.