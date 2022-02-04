Massachusetts is the only state in the country that allows the governor’s office to keep its records secret.
That would change under a bill offered Tuesday by Secretary of State William Galvin. It is a move that is long overdue.
The Bay State, for all its progressive reputation, lags far behind states such as Florida when it comes to government transparency. The governor’s office, the court system and the Legislature all claim wide exemption to the state’s public records law, which Galvin’s office is charged with enforcing.
“We need to start addressing the egregious situation we have,” Galvin told the Boston Globe Tuesday. “This is the most powerful office in Massachusetts doing public business and dealing with public policy. The idea that the most powerful position in the state and its records are not subject to public scrutiny is absurd.”
State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, filed the legislation on Galvin’s behalf.
Governors — Democrat and Republican — have long used a 1997 Supreme Judicial Court ruling to deny access to information. That ruling, Lambert v. Executive Director of the Judicial Nominating Council, held that then-Gov. William Weld did not have to produce records relating to background checks for judicial nominees. Since that ruling, every occupant of the state’s corner office has used it do deny virtually every request for information.
Galvin’s bill, which would apply to the next governorship, would close that loophole. It’s a modest proposal that still faces likely long odds in the Legislature, which has a poor record of transparency itself.
Sure, it’s an election year, and Galvin has a smart, engaging Democratic primary opponent in NAACP Boston president Tanisha Sullivan. But that doesn’t make the move any less welcome.
“Can I promise you this is going to pass?” asked Galvin, whose office is subject to the records law. “No, but if I don’t try there’s no chance it will pass.”