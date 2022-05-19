That the United States passed one million COVID-19 deaths earlier this month is a tragedy. That nearly a third of those citizens didn’t have to die is a failure of leadership and a national outrage.
As the pandemic races through its third year, the United States has the highest recorded death toll of any country in the world. President Joseph Biden last week ordered that American flags be flown at half staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, lest we “grow numb to such sorrow.”
That is unlikely. According to the COVID States Project, four in 10 Americans know someone who died after contracting the virus.
“It’s unfathomable that a virus that didn’t exist a couple of years ago is now the third leading cause of death in the United States,” Dr. Syra Madad, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and the New York City hospital system, told Medscape Medical News.
“History should judge us harshly on the number of people that we could have prevented from getting infected, and from hospitalization and even dying,” she said.
It didn’t have to be this way.
To be sure, there were missteps at the beginning of the pandemic, as health officials struggled to figure out the best way to treat COVID and communicate clearly with the public. They weren’t just up against an emerging, deadly virus. They were also fighting partisanship, a science-denying, win-at-all-costs political strategy that surely cost American lives.
An estimated 318,000 people succumbed to COVID despite having access to lifesaving vaccines, according to the Brown School of Public Health. Republicans have been much less likely to be vaccinated — or to want to be vaccinated — than Democrats. The Kaiser Family Foundation puts the vaccination gap between members of the two political parties at roughly 30%.
Death certificates, of course, do not mark party affiliation. But an ABC News analysis showed that after vaccines became available, states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 had death rates some 38% higher than states that voted for Biden, the challenger.
Not only did many Republicans refuse to get vaccinated, political leaders worked to roll back vaccination and mask mandates, undermining the public’s faith in both science and the medical community. (A notable exception in this regard is Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who continues to earn praise from the state’s fact-based response to the pandemic.)
It was not always like this. Up until the mid-80s, Republicans were more likely than Democrats to put their faith in science, according to polling data. In the mid-1980s, however, prominent GOP leaders began to attack research on acid rain, before expanding to other topics.
“The path from broader distrust in science to hesitancy toward vaccines may have a long history, but it is fairly straightforward,” political scientists Monika L. McDermott and David R. Jones wrote in the public affairs website The Conversation. “Scientists are the ones who research and develop vaccines, while scientifically trained doctors and nurses administer them. The most prominent talking heads in the media advocating for vaccination are from the scientific community – including, most notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Based on years of rhetoric from party leaders, Republican voters were already primed to distrust these figures.”
Now, we are left with one million dead, a number four times Trump’s COVID response team — led by doctors Fauci and Deborah Birx — predicted in March of 2020.
“One of the things this tragically underscores is that you can never get back the early phase of a response to a disease outbreak,” said Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. “Very quickly the response got politicized into red and to blue.”
This has been our most devastating pandemic. But it surely will not be our last. And if we don’t soon learn to reject partisanship and political gain for science, it certainly won’t be our worst.