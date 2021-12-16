Imagine packing away everything you own in the care of a moving and storage company and deploying with your Air Force unit overseas in Qatar for a few months.
Before you return, but while you’re still overseas, you find out everything you owned has been auctioned — furniture, your guitar, your grandfather’s Korean War medals, old photos and priceless mementos from your cousin, a Green Beret who was killed in Afghanistan.
That happened to Air Force Sgt. Charles Cornacchio in 2019, and two Massachusetts members of Congress want to make sure it doesn’t happen again to another service member.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, filed a bill Tuesday to increase the punishment for companies that sell service members’ belongings without a federal judge’s OK.
If it passes Congress, the bill would hold storage companies, towing companies and others accountable for knowingly disposing of a service member’s property without a federal court order. It would hike the penalty to a felony with fines and up to three years in prison.
Cornacchio’s goods were auctioned by Father & Son Moving & Storage of Billerica and the case was reported in October in The Boston Globe. Father & Son has since agreed to pay Cornacchio $60,000, plus a $5,000 fine to the government.
Cornacchio was in Qatar when he learned about the auction. He spent two years searching for his possessions, without any luck.
The Globe reported the storage company claimed it wasn’t aware of the law and didn’t know the Air Force sergeant was deployed — even though Cornacchio says he told them he was being deployed and he was wearing his uniform when they picked up his belongings.
If the bill filed by Trahan and Moulton becomes law, it would give more teeth, through the threat of the prison sentence, to the Justice Department, which is responsible for enforcing the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. That act bars storage companies from selling the possessions of a service member on active duty without an order from a federal judge.
Basically, the proposal would increase the potential prison time for companies that are repeat offenders. And yes, there are repeat offenders, which isn’t as far fetched as it may sound.
Moulton told the Globe in October it was widely known in the military that “this kind of thing happens a lot” when people are deployed. A company swoops in to sell off items from a storage unit, or repossess a car or truck, or evicts family members when they get behind on rent while a spouse or parent is on active duty.
The legislation filed Tuesday is aimed at protecting members of the military until they are back home and can resolve differences, make necessary payments or do what they need to do to, without trying to do that from the other side of the world.
“When service members like Charles volunteer to leave everything behind and serve abroad, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether or not their belongings will be sold to the highest bidder,” Moulton said in a statement. “Right now, companies like this one consider the low risk of getting caught along with the fines and decide that the risks are worth it and that the fines are just a cost of doing business.”
The bill would raise the stakes by including the threat of a prison sentence for companies that violate it.
Trahan said, “What happened to Sgt. Cornacchio is unacceptable, and he’s not the only one who has been wronged like this.”
She continued, “We owe it to our men and women in uniform to do everything possible to prevent their belongings from being sold out from underneath them while they’re risking their lives to protect our nation,” she said.
There have always been companies that prey on service members and their families, especially when they are separated by an ocean. This legislation would toughen a law that should discourage at least some people from ripping off an unwitting member of the military while they are deployed.