Though far from final, the Thursday settlement between Purdue Pharma and states that rejected an earlier agreement is an important step toward strengthening opioid misuse prevention and treatment around the country. Now the producers of Oxycontin, along with others in the pharmaceutical industry, can be held further accountable for the opioid epidemic and its resulting 500,000 U.S. deaths since 1999.
Under the agreement, the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, would funnel up to $6 billion — and potentially $10 billion over time — into the fight against opioid addiction. The money would largely benefit local, state and tribal governments, along with some hospitals, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade writes in today’s Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
These developments are a long time coming.
It was 2011 when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared overdoses from prescription painkillers an epidemic. Some 10-plus years later, the battle still rages, and the fatality numbers don’t tell the whole story, due to the availability of naloxone — a drug which reverses the effects of an overdose in progress. Thankfully, as naloxone became widely available, countless lives have been saved. Many, however, have not.
Since 2015 when The Salem News published two separate three-day reports on the topic, overdose death numbers are up, not down. In 2015, Massachusetts experienced about 1,750 such fatalities. In 2020, the most recent full year reported by the Department of Public Health, more than 2,100 people died. In New Hampshire, where the population is much smaller, the numbers in turn are lower. But adjusted by ratio, the trends are largely the same.
Surviving loved ones describe watching a once vibrant, productive and honest person transform into a liar and thief, pushing the most important people away, and no longer participating in life because it has become nothing more than the need for more drugs.
For those experiencing it, opioid addiction hurts. And the only thing that will take away unbearable physical pain is the very thing that brings it on.
In one of the 2015 Salem News stories, a 30-year-old woman recalled her descent into a deep, dark place that began when she split an Oxycontin pill with two friends when she was 15 years old. She remembers the very day she realized she was hooked because she felt so sick – fluish, achy, sweaty and generally unwell.
“A friend said, ‘We’ve got to go pick up. Get an Oxy,” she said.
It worked, she told reporter Terry Date at the time, and she decided she better not run out again. One way or another she mostly didn’t, eventually dealing drugs to support her own $200-a-day addiction. By 2015, she was among the lucky ones, with her life on an upward trend and immersed in recovery.
Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, is the senior director of state chapters for the national Addiction Policy Forum. But when he started his career in computer technology in the 1980s, he probably had no inkling his life would move in this direction. Then his 20-year-old daughter Courtney died alone in her bed on a September night when he had invited her over to watch the TV show “Bones” but she declined.
“Everything starts so gradually,” Griffin told The Eagle-Tribune shortly after Courtney’s death in 2014. “You’re not really sure if it’s happening until things are all gone.”
Today, the settlement with Purdue Pharma still faces legal hurdles, but at least a deal is on the table. The Sacklers will hand over the $6 billion dollars to help build resources. They also will remain very rich.
“While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities,” they wrote in a statement
It’s a hollow acknowledgment coming from a family that continued to market Oxycontin as “less addictive” than other opioids, even as they knew in the early years that users were crushing up slow-release tablets to get a quick, and incredibly addictive, high.
They also knew the original claim that doses of 10 and 20 milligrams did not live up to the promise of full-day pain relief, so they made stronger pills – 40 and 80 milligrams. Finally, in July of 2000, Purdue Pharma released the 160 milligram dose with much fanfare.
The Sacklers grew richer and richer, while patients grew sicker and sicker, turning to heroin and fentanyl when Oxycontin was no longer an option.
There’s a certain kind of evil at work there.
Within the potential agreement there is this caveat: Sackler family members will be relieved of civil litigation, but they are not protected from individual criminal charges.
So far none have been indicated. But there is – and should be – hope that they will be held further accountable.