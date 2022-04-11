When the 2020 murder of George Floyd set off a tidal wave of demand for police reform, Gov. Charlie Baker answered the call by signing a law creating a mandatory certification process for Massachusetts police officers.
The legislation, signed by Baker on Dec. 31, 2020, aims to increase accountability and transparency in law enforcement and implement a system to help police departments hire qualified, properly vetted applicants. Prior to this, Massachusetts was one of just a few states without a certification requirement. Rather, officers attended an academy and engaged in continued training, but oversight was a local responsibility.
“This bill is the product of bipartisan cooperation and thanks to the Black and Latino Caucus’ leadership on the hugely important issue of law enforcement accountability, Massachusetts will have one of the best laws in the nation,” Baker said. “Thanks to final negotiations on this bill, police officers will have a system they can trust and our communities will be safer for it.”
The Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission – a nine-member, majority civilian board – was formed and charged with mapping out the process. They’ve spent more than a year deciding how this will work, a time during which approximately 10,000 Massachusetts municipal police officers and state troopers were automatically certified.
This year, the first round of actual certification begins. It will involve reviews of personnel records, along with face-to-face interviews in which candidates will be asked a series of questions by the commission. That’s where the trust Baker alluded to when he signed the law starts to break down.
Last week the State Police Association of Massachusetts released a statement detailing strong objections to the line of questioning officers will face.
“The unintended consequences from some of these questions may be significant,” the statement from the union representing troopers with the State Police Department reads. “The questions are invasive, subjective and do not assess the diverse qualities that make for a qualified police officer.”
Some of the questions are what one might expect: “Have you ever received a license or permit to possess or carry a firearm?” “Have you ever been the subject of a restraining order or any other court order that restricted, or imposed consequences based on your conduct?”
Others, however, venture to less familiar places: “Do you currently belong, or have you ever belonged, to any organization that, at the time you belonged, unlawfully discriminated on the basis of actual or perceived race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, mental or physical disability, immigration status, age?” Another question inquires about similarly biased social media posts.
In their statement union representatives say they will demand to be told how to answer the questions, saying they are dangerously vague and could lead to misunderstandings that may unwittingly derail a trooper’s career. But that’s an absurd request, because telling an officer how to answer the question is contrary to the point of the exercise. And if the questions feel ambiguous, it’s because the behaviors they aim to weed out are elusive.
No doubt, these questions push boundaries and would test most people’s comfort zones. But isn’t the goal to examine police value systems and positively transform the nation’s law enforcement culture and practices? Isn’t the goal a future in which police brutality and the targeting of people based on gender, sexual orientation and race have been eradicated?
Executive Director Enrique Zuniga told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade that commission members are open to revisiting the questions as things move along.
“The statue didn’t give us much time, so we felt like we had to put something forward,” he said. “Given the timeframe we have to run with these questions, but if we need to come back and tweak them we can.”
Zuniga’s commitment to allowing a newly implemented program some fluidity is wise. But in the meantime, the credentialing needs to begin.
Those more probing questions are at the heart of police reform. Meaningful change is never comfortable.