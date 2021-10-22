Given the deepening of the opioid and educational crises under the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the state’s investment in its recovery high schools would be a wise move.
The schools — there are five statewide, including one in Beverly — specialize in helping teens continue their education while dealing with addiction. Too often, youth struggling with opioid or alcohol issues drift away from school, losing out on their education and losing contact with support systems they need to succeed.
There is, however, a cost to attending these schools.
“Our students travel extensively to come to school every day, and some are in transit two hours each day just so they can attend a school where they feel safe addressing their substance abuse and mental health challenges,” Northshore Recovery High School Principal Michelle Lipinksi told legislators earlier this week. Northshore serves students from 30 local communities, and transportation costs often emerge as a key issue for school administrators and parents alike.
Students at recovery high school often also have special education needs that “go beyond recovery and mental health support,” Lipinksi said. “These are complicated young people who require the support of a recovery high school. There is not a one-size-fits-all trajectory to recovery.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely has sponsored legislation that would send more resources to Northshore and its fellow recovery high schools. Under the state education formula, school districts with high percentages of students who come from low-income families or are in special education get more money. Under Lovely’s plan, that money would be also be extended to recovery high schools. (The state spends an average of $11,448 per pupil a year. Nationwide estimates put the per-pupil cost of educating a recovery high school student at between $18,000 and $25,000.)
The extra money would come at an important juncture in the fight against opioid addiction. After a few years of improving statistics, the number of residents suffering from addiction — and losing their lives — has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lives are in upheaval and mental health and recovery resources are scarce or difficult to access.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to state health data.
Meanwhile, recovery high schools have been proven to work.
A 2017 study by Vanderbilt University researchers showed that students in recovery schools were significantly more likely than those not in such schools to report being off drugs and alcohol six months after they were first surveyed.
The schools are also helping students academically, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told the Legislature two years ago.
“Many of these students have experienced a gap in their academic career because of time spent in treatment or missing school due to a substance use disorder and/or mental health crises,” Riley wrote in a report on the schools’ effectiveness. “They are at risk of dropping out of high school or falling severely behind in their academics.”
Even with that track record, the Legislature set aside a mere $2.7 million for the five recovery schools in this year’s budget.
The paltry funding means the schools are often on the edge financially. Transportation is always an issue, as is the fact that hometown schools aren’t always eager to pay the cost of sending one of their students to Beverly.
That means enrollment can fluctuate from year to year, despite a growing need for services.
Lovely’s proposal would go a long way toward addressing that shortfall.