It’s the in-between season: winter is lingering, spring does not arrive, per the calendar, until March 20. Meteorological forecasts predict it may be in the 60-degree temperature range by Friday, a harbinger of warmer days to come.
For those moving on four or two wheels, whether on I-93, I-95, I-495, or in the Merrimack Valley, Cape Ann or Greater Newburyport, it is the change in temperatures that wreak havoc with road surfaces. Pot holes abound as freezing temps at night on highways and local roads turn into warmer daytime surfaces. Department of Public Works crews do their best to keep up with the sudden, rough-edged holes. Keep an eye out for these work details; it is dangerous work to patch a pothole with cars and trucks driving by them.
And, whether runners along the roadsides are training for the April 18 Boston Marathon or getting in some routine exercise, be mindful of their presence. With the clocks turned forward an hour as daylight saving time began March 13, the evening hours are lighter, longer. A winter-induced cabin fever, along with the COVID-19 pandemic-induced separation, has many of us emerging from our shells. People young and less young are cycling or walking outdoors.
Let’s keep an eye out for each other by not running into someone else, either as a driver or as a pedestrian.