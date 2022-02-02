When the COVID-19 pandemic will officially or biologically end is anyone’s guess. As important, how the country, and indeed, the world, will be after this time is another question to be answered. Locally, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is taking the lead on how communities north of Boston and statewide will recover in all senses of the word.
The staggering loss of life and people who are suffering with extended symptoms, or long-haul COVID, is a cultural experience not to be forgotten or shoved aside when brighter, better times come.
Part of the recovery from this coronavirus is ongoing financially in the aid the federal government is distributing to states. Massachusetts has received $5 billion and for New Hampshire, about $1.45 billion according to earlier reports. On Beacon Hill, a bipartisan legislative committee is reviewing the economic, medical and social costs related to the pandemic recovery, reported Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade.
With all due respect, money cannot just be thrown at these challenges. Changes in how child care is made affordable for a parent or parents is one issue. Adequately paying child care workers and compensating them for the work they do is another. Building new and more plentiful housing to reduce or help reduce housing costs are an additional challenge, along with paying people enough to have money left to save for emergencies and retirement. Establishing and funding additional health care choices is another need. A legislative committee that may soon be formed recognizes these topics, as exemplified by Tarr.
Tarr, the Senate minority leader, “is the sponsor of a proposal to create a ‘recovery council’ that would oversee the state’s recovery efforts,” Wade reported.
The 21-member committee has its work cut out for it, and based on Wade’s article, knows it. In a concurrence of events over the last few years – COVID-19, social awareness of racism and how the public and private sectors function for the people they serve – too much has happened to be ignored.
As Wade wrote about Tarr’s proposed committee: “Topping the list of the panel’s priorities would be increasing jobs and helping businesses impacted by the pandemic to navigate a path to recovery. It would also focus on addressing inequalities and economic disparities affecting minority populations suffering disproportionate impacts from the pandemic.”
Comprising the committee are lawmakers and other elected officials, retail, hospitality, restaurant and manufacturing leaders plus nonprofit groups representing consumers’ needs.
For Massachusetts, the federal money received to date must be used for the best and most long-lasting gains. Planning for what is urgently needed and what needs to be considered are two sides of the same coin. This is not the time to portion out to communities money to do whatever with. Indeed, most cities and towns may use this money to repair or even out the financial and societal losses since March 2020.
It will take a lot of changing on our part, too. How we view others who may be vulnerable, older, or look different from us is an ongoing reality to be empathically handled.
Thinking of the next several or five to 10 years ahead makes the mind wander, including back to the end of World War II. For all the servicemen and women who returned from overseas duty, and for all the people on the home front who now had these people back in their lives, what kind of adjustment period was needed? What was needed and not spoken about? What was needed and not supplied?
When the pandemic ends, and its deaths are accepted and reckoned with through a national day of mourning, what comes next? What kind of post-pandemic world will emerge and shape society?
Solving these issues with money is only one step. But, at least for now, the federal money is there.