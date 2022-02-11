Finally. The time has arrived to pitch the masks. Not for good — some variant of COVID is bound to emerge some time in the future, so it might be wise to keep a box or two in the pantry closet. But for now, the days of mask-wearing should be coming to an end.
The evidence that masks worked is indisputable. Just like we needed — and still need — to get vaccinated, we needed masks to prevent and slow the spread of this deadly disease that most likely started in a so-called wet market in Wuhan, China, in 2018 and spread like a California wildfire across the globe. To date, nearly 6 million people have been killed by the virus, including more than 900,000 in the United States.
Fortunately, the numbers are getting better. Nationwide, the number of hospitalizations continues to drop. As of Feb. 8, the average number of people in hospitals with COVID over a seven-day period was around 104,000. Of those, about 20,000 were in the intensive care unit. That’s a huge improvement from just Jan. 20, when the seven-day average was around 152,000 while the number of people hospitalized was about 26,000. According to the CDC, as of Feb. 2, 2022, cases are down 53.1% from their peak on Jan. 15.
For people who have received two vaccinations and the booster shot, the news is even better. Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Salem who represents most of Essex County, wrote in a column in yesterday’s Salem News that “the rate of death for vaccinated and boosted Americans was 1 per 1,000,000 over the last three months in 2021. That’s roughly 10 times lower than the risk of dying from a car accident and about five times lower than dying from influenza.”
In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, state and local governing bodies have recognized that as the spread of the disease slows and the number of vaccinated people grows, the need for masks is diminished.
School boards in both states are voting this week and next on whether to lift the mask mandates, extend them, or make them optional.
In yesterday’s papers, a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade quoted Gov. Charlie Baker as saying: “It’s time to give our kids a sense of normalcy and lift the mask mandate.”
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley agreed, saying: “We’re relieved to know we’re in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to move toward normalcy in the classroom.”
In New Hampshire, Salem School District Superintendent Maura Palmer said in a letter to parents, as reported in Friday’s newspaper: “Given the consistently low numbers of positive cases among both our staff and students over the past several weeks, the access to vaccines for all, and the availability of home test kits, the district will move to a mask optional/targeted protocol beginning Monday, Feb. 14.”
The Haverhill School Committee and Danvers Board of Health were scheduled to vote on the issue Thursday night. Peabody is voting Friday, and Methuen is taking it up next week.
Moulton, in his column titled “Go to that Super Bowl party,” wrote eloquently about the issue, saying: “It has become increasingly clear that so many of our mask mandates are just for show.
Wearing a mask for the first few steps into a restaurant, only to take it off for the next two hours, is patently absurd — and it doesn’t take a PhD. in epidemiology to figure that out. Toddlers who wear masks around their chins all day in school are another example. Just think of how many people you see wearing their masks improperly.
“But more importantly, removing mask mandates now, when they make little difference, will restore the credibility of public officials to bring masks back if a terrible new variant makes them necessary again in the future.”