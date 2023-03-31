“You are supposed to help your children. There’s nothing I can do except make it as comfortable of an experience as possible and I can’t even do that when people are screaming.”
It is difficult to grasp the depth of Shannon Sanford’s pain as she watched her 14-year-old son spend 11 days in Beverly Hospital’s often chaotic emergency room while waiting for a bed to open up at a psychiatric facility so he could be treated for his anxiety and depression.
For almost two weeks, the news was the same at the end of the day, the Haverhill mother said: “No bed today. We’ll see about tomorrow.”
And for almost two weeks, Sanford’s son, who is autistic, found himself surrounded by tumult while suffering a crisis of his own.
The boy’s mother tells of patients threatening hospital staff and bystanders. Others were intoxicated or overdosing. Sounds of screaming and banging on doors were a regular occurrence.
Shannon Sanford holds no ill will against the hospital — it’s an emergency room, and chaos is the norm. She also knows that holding children in emergency rooms while they wait for a psychiatric bed is a dynamic all hospitals are dealing with.
But still, it was no place for her son.
“No child or adult with mental health (issues) should be in this situation,” Sanford told reporter Angelina Berube.
She’s right. But sadly, the Sanfords are not alone.
As of last week, 625 Bay State residents, including 131 children — were in emergency rooms while waiting for beds in mental-health facilities, according to the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems.
The situation is mirrored across the country, as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a mental health crisis that existed long before anyone had heard the word “coronavirus.”
To its credit, Massachusetts has begun to aggressively address the issue, but improvements have been slow to take hold and it’s clear a much larger investment is necessary.
A new program from the state Department of Mental Health sends “diversion teams” to hospitals to help find beds for adults and pediatric patients. Community behavioral health centers are also now allowed to accept urgent-care appointments, easing some of the strain on emergency rooms.
All of these initiatives show promise, yet don’t directly address the core of the problem: staffing.
“We have enough beds on paper, but we can’t fill them because we don’t have the staff,” David Matteodo, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems, told Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade. Federal law dictates that hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough trained staff to oversee them.
The state had capacity for 3,140 psychiatric care beds last month, Matteodo said, but could fill only around 2,500 because of staffing shortages.
The long hours and low pay faced by many medical professionals — including those in the mental health field — was in the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many, suffering burnout, have left the field, and the high cost of education is keeping prospective professionals on the sidelines.
The new state program that pays off up to $300,000 in college loans for mental health and substance abuse professionals who work in community health centers is a good start and should be used as a template for expansion.
Those eligible under the $130 million program include psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses and nurse practitioners – exactly the professionals needed to ease the shortage of treatment beds.
Massachusetts needs to find a way to expand the program to include hospitals and other settings.
The new approaches to help people find their way to treatment deserve praise , but the problem won’t truly ease until the manpower shortage is addressed.