The names are familiar to anyone in Beverly: Herrick. Larcom. West. Hale. Balch.
Streets are named after these founders. Hospital buildings. Theaters. They helped make the city what it is today.
And as the Beverly Historical Society lays out in its bracing exhibition “Set at Liberty: Stories of the Enslaved in a New England Town,” all were slaveowners, building their fortunes and enduring reputations with the help of generations of families stolen from their homes and swept across the ocean in chains.
If the facts are uncomfortable, they are also incontrovertible, and “Set at Liberty” lays them out in telling detail. The 1754 census of “Negro Slaves” that found Beverly had “28 slaves, 12 males and 16 females over the age of 16.” The ad in the 1773 Essex Gazette looking for help finding a 30-year-old man “named Chester, alias Titus,” who fled his captors. The 1773 bill of sale for the enslaved Juno Larcom’s 12-year-old son, Reuben, proof of a family pulled apart, right there in black ink on paper.
We like to think we have moved beyond the racism ingrained in our history. Yet it takes only an ugly incident like the one at last week’s Beverly School Committee meeting to remind us the past is not past.
By now, the story should be familiar: Two city residents used a public comment portion of the Sept. 8 meeting to question the qualifications of Ward 2 committee member Kenann McKenzie and to disparage Andre Morgan, the district’s director of opportunity, access and equity. Both are Black.
To watch the video of the meeting is to understand how cavalierly we can dehumanize those we view as “other.”
Morgan was referred to as “doctor whoever.” McKenzie wasn’t afforded the dignity of a title, being referred to only as “she” and “her” with a dismissive wave of the hand. Neither speaker actually looked at McKenzie and Morgan as they spoke, as if they existed not as real people but as shadowy threats to the status quo. The residents claimed “critical race theory” is being taught in the schools and suggested McKenzie somehow snuck onto the committee behind the voters’ backs, with uncertain qualifications.
Mayor Michael Cahill and School Committee Chairwoman Rachael Abell did a fine job, responding strongly to the commenters without acknowledging their conspiracy theories.
McKenzie volunteered to serve when the previous ward representative stepped down mid-term, and was approved by a unanimous vote of the School Committee and City Council. She has a PhD in education and two decades of experience in the field. The city’s students are fortunate to have her on their side. So too for Morgan, who has doctorate degrees in philosophy from American University and education leadership from Harvard University.
The response to the incident, which included a display of unity by more than 50 community leaders on the steps of City Hall Tuesday night, has been heartening.
We have learned from works such as “Set at Liberty” that entrenched racism isn’t a singular act. It’s a series of offenses that become so routine they numb the conscience. While Beverly was grappling with the attacks on its school leaders, for example, a Black family was racially profiled at Connors Farm in Danvers, being detained and searched, accused of stealing a handful of apples during a late-summer outing. And the Beverly Farms Horribles Parade, long a July 4 tradition, has routinely included racist signs, shrugging off any criticism as being leveled by no-fun do-gooders.
So what do we do?
There is no shortage of opportunity for those looking to understand the depth of the issue and to learn the skills of change. Taking in the “Set at Liberty” exhibit on the Historical Society website is a good place to start. The city’s Racial Equity Task Force holds regular events. The Beverly Public Library leads BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Voices, a book discussion group intended to encourage an understanding of systemic racism and privilege.
We must also continue to speak up. A good place to start might be at the next Beverly School Committee meeting, scheduled for Oct. 13. A groundswell of public comment and support there would send a strong message the city takes its anti-racist work seriously.
“Now is the time for all of us to have courageous intent to drown out the sounds of misguided drums,” Abu Toppin, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion director, told reporter Paul Leighton. “That display of ignorance should fortify the need for us to come together now more than ever.”
As “Set at Liberty” shows us, racism has been part of Beverly’s past. It doesn’t have to define its future.