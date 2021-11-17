For Democrats, it was unsettling to see Virginians elect a Republican governor on Nov. 2. The dismay that Democrats felt was precipitated less by Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin than by the fact that nearly everybody (including Republicans) had presumed that Virginia had become a reliably “blue” state.
So rightly or wrongly, to Democrats the election made it appear that voters in Virginia had moved “backward.” Democrats see it this way because they view Donald Trump (not the voters) as pretty near the nadir of both human character and political behavior. Although Youngkin is not Trump, he was coy about Trump’s support and did not repudiate the ex-president. So, in real and practical terms, Trump was still partially on the ballot.
But there were many additional factors involved in Youngkin’s victory, and they all played a role. There was resentment over mask and vaccine protocols, unhappiness at school closures during the pandemic, disagreement over educational curricula in the schools and anxiety centered on inflation and other aspects of the economy.
Were President Biden and the Democrats being blamed for the languishing pandemic, increased gas prices, inflation in general and an inability to agree among themselves regarding the two major infrastructure bills (one since passed) that were being debated in Congress?
If so, the Youngkin election is disturbing. One year ago, President Biden was the victor in Virginia by a large margin. Today his approval rating in the state (and nation) is quite low. Since little has changed in a year — with essentially only Democrats trying to legislate major initiatives — Virginia’s change of heart may be illogical. After all, in Congress and in the states, it is nearly only Republicans who oppose many needed reforms. But then again, “needed” is a disputed term. Aside from improvements to roads, bridges, water pipes, broadband networks and the electric grid, there is little agreement among Americans about more controversial matters.
Among citizens, there are huge differences regarding levels of taxation, money in government, the use of fossil fuels, immigration policy, vaccination mandates, regulation of the internet and social media, police reform, responses to racism, administration of the schools and a host of other issues.
There are problems and disputes within all these areas that will be with us for a long time. and they exist within a global economy containing its own share of troubles. Problems with manufacturing output, supply-chain disruption, energy consumption, natural resource depletions and capitalism’s own internal contradictions promise to be persistent.
Three other factors — in Virginia and everywhere — make voters anxious, volatile and less than logical. First, there is the pandemic itself. Nobody knows how it will conclude. It is costly in innumerable ways, and it’s a drag on full economic recovery.
Second, the right-wing media ecosystem — cable news, talk radio, and Webworld — continues to promote misinformation and conspiracies and this is hardening the dysfunctional beliefs of literally 40 million to 50 million Republicans. They won’t get vaccinated, they think fraud characterizes the electoral system, and they have an incomplete grasp of what “liberty” and “freedom” actually mean in the context of a collective, working democracy.
Third, a significant portion — nearly a half — of the entire American population suffers from varying degrees of psychic damage or past or present trauma, and those wounds make cooperation with our fellow citizens more difficult. Working with others — especially people outside our media bubbles — requires mature, balanced emotional health, but too many of us are struggling with injuries or epistemologies that limit our capacities to grow, learn, step back from ourselves, compromise, and trust. This is a factor that especially bears watching because as a large range of domestic and global conditions worsen, it will become progressively harder for everyone to maintain emotional equanimity.
So voter groups generally are feeling besieged, discouraged, angry, alienated and uncertain. Sometimes for different reasons, but that just means we can add “polarized” to the list too.
The Virginia election is not a mystery. Many understandable factors produced its result. But above all, it demonstrated two discouraging realities. One, there is just a practical limit to how fast change and reforms can happen in a huge, pluralist country. We forget that our nation spans a whole continent, contains 330 million people, includes entire subcultures of geography and belief, and requires a large amount of consensus to accomplish anything political. At the same time, the tools and techniques and resources available for people — of all types and motivations — to divide our nation are today much greater and more powerful than they have ever been.
And two — most ominously — the change, disruption, inconvenience, sacrifice, responsibility, money and speed required to rescue our country (and the world) from the many serious problems that afflict it — and that literally threaten societal order, democracy, and civilization itself — are beyond nearly everyone to countenance, Democrat and Republican alike.
Understandably, Governor-elect Youngkin did not dare to express these thoughts.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of "Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face."