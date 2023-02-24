Cribbage was created by the English poet Sir John Suckling in the early 17th century, as an offshoot of the game “noddy.” Cribbage continued unchanged as a popular game in the English-speaking world, while “noddy” became a historical, but rarely-played game.
The earliest rules for Suckling’s game were published in England in the 1660s and 1670s. The continuing popularity of cribbage is due in some part, according historians, to Victorian novelist Charles Dickens, who depicted the game in “The Old Curiosity Shop.”
Known as the “Card Game of Britain,” at one time governmental permission was needed for pubs and restaurants to host the game. It grew popular in the colonies and as Americans moved west, so did the game. It was played by many prospectors in the American West and, even today, the small mining town of Nelson, Montana, declares itself the “Cribbage Capital of the World.” Its popularity continued during World War II with American and British servicemen.
Suckling conceived of the game during the zenith of his career. The son of privilege, he was knighted in 1630 for his part in the Thirty Years War. He returned to the English court in May, 1632, where he became popular through his wealth and charm. He was known as a gamester.
In 1637, Suckling wrote “Account of Religion by Reason” and his 1638 play, “Aglaura” was for Charles I. It was not a critical success and is best remembered for the lyric poem, ”Why so pale and wan, fond lover?”
In 1640, he was elected to Parliament, but his time there was short. When he failed in an attempt to free the Earl of Stratford, held in the Tower of London, Suckling was charged with treason and fled to France. It is believed that in 1642, Suckling, penniless in Paris, committed suicide.