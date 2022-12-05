SALEM -- The now-former owner of a young German shepherd dog found last month at Leslie's Retreat Park will face charges of animal cruelty and willful abandonment, Salem police have announced.
The 13-month-old male dog, dubbed "Sarge," is currently with a non-profit rescue, "Gal's Best Pal," where he's being trained with the goal of eventually being rehomed.
Sarge was found abandoned in the dog park on Nov. 13. He was taken to the police station, where officers and the city's animal control officer, Don Famico, were able to identify and track down the owner. They say the owner admitted to abandoning the dog. Police said that owner will be sent a summons to appear in court at a future date.
Trainer Mary Farren is working with the dog.
Police say that pet owners who find themselves unable to care for an animal can reach out to the Northeast Animal Shelter on Highland Avenue for help. The shelter can help a pet owner find a new home, or assist with surrendering an animal. Their number is 978-745-9888.
Another option is to contact the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), which accepts pets as well as strays their Adoption Centers take in owned animals as well as stray cats and small animals.
In addition, the Animal Control Officer, Don Famico, can be reached at 978-744-0171 ext. 50121 or dfamico@salempd.net for information on additional resources for rehoming your animal.
Police also encouraged those who want to help out with the cost of retraining and caring for Sarge to donate to Gal's Best Pal.