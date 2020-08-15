The 117th Massachusetts Women's Amateur came to a close at Essex County Club on Friday afternoon, and it was Ledgemont Country Club's Allison Paik who took home a dominant victory.
Competing in two 18-hole match play bouts on the day, Paik got past Hatherly CC's Mary Mulcahy in the semifinals (4 up with 3 to play) before rolling past The Country Club's Anne Walsh in the championship (7 up with 6 to play) to claim the crown. Paik started her title match with three birdies in the first five holes to seize an early lead. She got another birdie to drop on the seventh hole to increase her advantage, and wrapped up her triumph on the 11th hole of regulation.
Former Pentucket High and Merrimack College standout Krystal Knight advanced to the quarterfinals of match play before bowing out to Rebecca Skoler.
In the President's Cup bracket, Alexandra Pool of Pine Brook CC took down Pamela Kuong of Charles River CC (2 up with 1 to play) for the championship.
