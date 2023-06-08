BOXFORD — The Masconomet girls lacrosse team has the offensive flair to play a wide-open, run-and-gun game and pile up goals in bunches.
The Chieftains are smart enough to know that against top-level competition, however, patience is more valuable than firepower.
The Northeastern Conference champions looked like they were ready to run visiting Ashland off the turf at Boxford Commons in a Division 2 second round playoff bout Thursday afternoon. Instead of getting caught up in the moment, though, they calmly held the ball and took a business-like 12-5 victory to advance to the Elite Eight round for a second straight season.
“Patience is what I’ve been preaching all season: Let’s relax, we don’t need 25 goals ... all we need is more than the other team,” said Chieftains coach Manny Lopes, whose 17-5 club will travel to face No. 3 Duxbury (also 17-5) for a state quarterfinal Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Against the best teams, it’s going to be a 9-8 game, maybe 7-5, and you’re going to need to hold possession of the ball. That’s how it’ll be with Duxbury ... they’re a very good team with lots of athletes who can pressure. They’re the No. 3 ranked team for a reason.”
The Chieftains were rated No. 6 in Division 2 for good reason as well, with their scoring combination of senior captains Emmy Clark and Taylor Bovardi certainly ranking among the best North of Boston. They hooked up for ten goals in Thursday’s rout, with Clark scoring seven with one helper and Bovardi netting three with four assists ... several of which were either no-look or behind-the-shoulder beauties on cuts to Clark.
That was how Masconomet took command in the opening minutes, netting the first five goals of the game. Clark got three of those and Bovardi scored once with two assists in that opening run.
The Clockers (12-10) got a pair of quick goals to get back in it at 5-2 when Sarah Bernier made one of the plays of the day for Masconomet. After an errant shot, she picked off an Ashland clearing attempt and once the Chieftains worked the ball around for a bit, Bernier got it back and rifled it home.
“We’ve got some very mature seniors with good kills that have high lacrosse IQs. They’re very good playing off the ball,” said Lopes. “And they also don’t want to lose.”
Clark netted three more goals before halftime to make it a 9-3 lead for the Chieftains at the break. Though Ashland got the first goal of a low-scoring second half, a free position shot by Clark and a snipe by Bella Juliano made certain there would be no comeback bid.
Bitsy King, another senior, made seven saves in net for the Chieftains. Defensively, the young crew of Elizabeth Shoemaker, Riley Bovardi, Mia Sorpol, played very well. Senior Kaleigh Monagle had a great game in terms of challenging Ashland shooters and also picking up the scraps on loose balls on the defensive side of the turf.
“The defense stepped up. We had good coverage, good sticks, good transition and reasonably good communication,” said Lopes. “Bitsy would make a save and there was always someone there to pick it up and move it out.”
The transition was excellent for Masconomet in this victory. Riley Bovardi and Violet Malinowski (one assist), in particular, were excellent in either hitting long passes or making runs to shift the Red-and-White from defense to attacking mode.
“Violet may be a freshman,” Lopes noted, “but she played like a senior.”
Ashland took a couple of penalties in the final ten minutes that made things a bit testy, but Masconomet held its composure and was content to run out the clock and advance.
“This wasn’t the first team we had to hold the ball against,” Lopes said.
Anna Megennis led Ashland with two goals and Lili Vitti had a goal and an assist. Sophie Brandt made seven saves in net and though Ashland had a 12-5 advantage on faceoffs, the 13 turnovers Masco forced were more than enough to make up the difference in possession.